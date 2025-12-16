A new giant rises at Dreamworld: King Claw officially opens today

Dreamworld has today unleashed one of the most extreme, high-octane thrill rides ever to hit Australian shores, officially opening King Claw – the only brand-new thrill ride launching on the Gold Coast this summer and a towering new force in Southern Hemisphere thrills.

Engineered for serious intensity, King Claw slams riders with up to 4.6Gs of force, rockets to 98km/h, and swings a breathtaking 42 metres into the air – all while hauling 40 riders per cycle through a colossal arc of speed, height and raw power. Standing over 50% taller and faster than its legendary predecessor, The Claw, King Claw pushes the boundaries of what a thrill ride can deliver.

The ride’s 4.6G experience means guests feel four times their body weight, echoing the forces of high-speed fighter jet manoeuvres. It produces a full-body surge of acceleration, weightlessness and jaw-dropping height that hits harder and faster than anything else of its kind in the region.

Setting a new benchmark in ride operations, King Claw also features Australia’s first ride-entry metal detector, ensuring guests step onboard streamlined, secure and ready to take on the full power of the machine.

Dreamworld CEO, Greg Yong, says today marks a transformative moment for the park’s line-up.

“King Claw truly redefines what a thrill ride can be. The physical sensation it delivers – the power, the height, the speed, the weightlessness – is unlike anything else you’ll experience in the Southern Hemisphere. It hits you in a way that’s both breathtaking and addictive, and that’s exactly what world-class thrills should do. Launching a ride of this scale makes me incredibly proud, not just because it elevates Dreamworld as Australia’s biggest theme park, but because it firmly positions us as a significant player on the global stage.”

Dreamworld’s Director of Engineering, Aaron Holman, says the engineering team is proud to see guests finally experience the ride they’ve worked so passionately on.

“Our goal was simple: take the legacy of The Claw and amplify it in every direction. King Claw is taller, it’s faster, it hits harder – and the forces are phenomenal. The first time we tested it at full power, the entire team just looked at each other and said, ‘This is going to blow people away.’ Seeing guests ride it today for the first time is incredibly rewarding.” Mr Yong says the launch of King Claw also marks the beginning of a huge festive season for the park.

“It’s the perfect way to kick off what is shaping up to be one of the biggest summers Dreamworld has ever seen. With Rivertown celebrating its first birthday, Jungle Rush and Murrissippi Motors thrilling families, Kenny and Belinda’s Dreamland bringing magic to the little ones, classic attractions like Giant Drop and Steel Taipan firing all season, and WhiteWater World open to cool down, Dreamworld is absolutely buzzing. This summer, there truly is something for every kind of fun-seeker.”

King Claw is open now at Dreamworld, inviting thrill-seekers to take on its colossal swings, breathtaking speed and unmatched force.