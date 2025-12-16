Gardaland Magic Winter 2025: an ‘Outside The Box’ edition

Mini go-karts and festive sleighs will turn gaming into a real-life adventure, with tracks spanning over 280 square metres surrounded by breathtaking scenery. To top off the atmosphere, a 7-metre-high Crystal Globe with over 200 floating balloons and live shows, so you can experience the festivities in a truly engaging and unforgettable way.

Spin, leap and laugh: this is the spirit of Gardaland Magic Winter, the eagerly awaited event that, until 6 January 2026, will transform Gardaland Resort into an enchanting universe where the magic of winter meets the thrill of our attractions… with plenty of unmissable surprises!

This year, Gardaland Magic Winter is back with exciting new surprises: a mix of adventure — on wheels and so much more — designed to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

Walking through a stunning tunnel of lights stretching over 40 metres, guests step into a magical world where Christmas spirit, emotions and wonder come together to spark a genuine sense of amazement.

Jumanji Square will be home to Festive Sleighs – the new area designed for the little ones (minimum height: one metre). Here, children can take the wheel of colourful mini-sleds, real winter-themed baby cars, and enjoy a dynamic, fun and totally safe outdoor experience.

Amidst sparkling lights and immersive scenery, the little pilots will zoom along a delightful course that will make them feel like the stars of a true Christmas adventure: this engaging and fun attraction is perfect for getting into the festive spirit and experiencing unforgettable emotions.

For children aged 6 and up, adventure takes centre stage with Turbo Ice, a 280-square-metre track designed for drifting in electric mini go-karts, set up in the enchanting square in front of the Gardaland Theatre.

Thanks to a surface that mimics the effect of ice beneath the wheels, young drivers will have the chance to take on bends, drifts and exhilarating manoeuvres, turning their passion for video games into a real-life driving adventure. A high-octane adventure packed with fun – perfect for thrill-seekers who love a challenge!

For those who love to be amazed, Gardaland Magic Winter 2025 is unveiling a record-breaking attraction in terms of both size and wow factor: the spectacular Crystal Globe, a geodesic dome measuring 16 metres in diameter and standing over 7 metres tall. This incredible giant snowball is all set to become the ultimate hotspot for fun selfies. Here, guests of all ages can be swept away by Christmas tunes and have fun singing and dancing among over 200 floating balloons.

Live shows will pay tribute to the origins of the Park, blending intergenerational thrills and entertainment in the grandest style.

BIM BUM BAM PRESENTS ‘OPERATION CHRISTMAS’: a journey back to the golden age of television, when smartphones had yet to be invented and all the fun came straight from the TV screen. On stage, the legendary Uan, the much-loved star of 80s and 90s Italian TV, will take on the role of Santa’s Honorary Elf, starring in an unmissable show filled with laughter, fantasy and music.

The show is a real journey through time, a reminder of the genuine joy of iconic television afternoons from a bygone era. With jokes, memories and a medley of the most iconic cartoon theme tunes, Uan will have both young and old singing and smiling, recreating the simple and unforgettable magic that still brings generations together today.

FANTASTIC CHRISTMAS – THE CHRISTMAS TV SPECIAL: at the Gardaland Theatre, it’s time for the grand variety show. The show, set in the 1970s, celebrates the era when Gardaland was born and television switched from black and white to colour. On stage, acrobats, singers, a dazzling dance troupe and mind-blowing magic tricks will recreate the atmosphere of the great television shows, blending rhythm, elegance and fun for the whole family.

Alongside this season’s new additions, the iconic attractions of the Park remain the stars of the show, designed to offer different levels of fun: from Fantasy experiences for the little ones and dreamers, to adrenaline-fuelled rides for thrill-seekers, and Adventure attractions for curious spirits. And new this year, Animal Treasure Island is blazing a trail for the most thrilling adventures. The little ones can enjoy a world made just for them, featuring Peppa Pig Land, the Baby Tour with three themed adventures, DoreMi Farm and many other family-friendly attractions besides.

During Magic Winter, lights, decorations and festive Christmas atmospheres bring every corner of the Park to life. Meeting Father Christmas is an unmissable experience: accompanied by the cheeky elves, children can step into a snowy cabin, write their letter and enjoy a magical moment as they wait to receive their presents on the night of 25 December.

There are so many adventures and activities that make the Park special, none more so than the countless food options! From the classic winter must-have, hot chocolate, to the special Gardaland Chocolate, handmade by pastry chefs (and taking over an hour to prepare!), to the customisable mini-pandorino, the delicious Christmas Drink and many other sweet and savoury treats designed to tickle every taste bud.And that’s not all: with customisable decorations for your tree and a Prezzemolo stocking brimming with mysterious surprises, you can bring a touch of Gardaland magic home with you. And for a truly unique experience, you can receive holiday greetings directly from Prezzemolo in person by calling 003945 644 9095 until 25 December.

As night falls, the Park lights up and the magic comes alive with SPARKLING. At 6:00 p.m., the Albero di Prezzemolo tree becomes the star of a spectacular show: with music, dazzling light effects and thrilling sets, the mascot’s house truly comes to life, offering guests an exciting and unforgettable experience.

The grand finale involves greetings from Prezzemolo and the Gardaland dance troupe: an explosion of enthusiasm, energy and magic to end your day in wonder.

For those who like to have fun while learning a thing or two, Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium is offering themed activities designed to engage both adults and children in interactive and educational experiences. The temporary installation by the artists Michele Perdoncini Michele and Maria Clelia Manca (Mikimarybrick) has proved a huge success – a coral reef made of LEGO® bricks. Over 15,000 bricks bring fish, coral and sea creatures to life in a unique diorama that combines creativity, play and environmental awareness.

What makes a visit to Gardaland Resort even more magical is the chance to extend your experience into the night: after a day exploring the Park and the Aquarium, guests can stay in one of the Resort’s enchanting themed hotels, enjoying an endless immersive adventure.

Gardaland Hotel is a true voyage into the world of fairy tales: four pavilions overlooking an internal garden sparkling with lights and wonder throughout the winter. With 247 rooms, 36 of which are themed, both adults and children will be whisked away into a magical world. Gardaland Adventure Hotel, on the other hand, offers a unique experience in every room: Arctic, Arabian, Jungle or Wild West, with rooms designed to guarantee comfort and fun for all ages, blending adventure with relaxation.

There’s no two ways about it. This year, Gardaland Magic Winter is once again the place where Christmas becomes a veritable multi-sensory experience. With the 50th anniversary season now coming to an end, the Resort is already looking ahead: our new and exciting plans for 2026 are ready to be unveiled, promising original and contemporary experiences packed with fun.