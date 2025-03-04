Okanarama Arcade opens at OKANA Resort, bringing Family Entertainment Group’s signature fun to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG), a leader in developing and operating high-energy entertainment experiences, is proud to announce the opening of Okanarama Arcade at the highly anticipated OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. This thrilling 17,000-square-foot arcade and entertainment center brings 80 cutting-edge games, immersive attractions, and a prize store to the heart of Oklahoma City, setting a new standard for family-friendly fun.

Designed and operated by Family Entertainment Group, Okanarama Arcade showcases FEG’s expertise in crafting dynamic, engaging entertainment spaces that appeal to guests of all ages. Featuring the latest in virtual reality, video games, redemption challenges, and instant-win crane games, the arcade is a key attraction within OKANA’s Family Entertainment Center.

“We are excited to bring Okanarama Arcade to life at OKANA Resort,” said Charles Bruek, VP of Operations at Family Entertainment Group. “Every game, attraction, and experience has been selected to deliver an unforgettable experience that keeps guests coming back for more. We’re proud to be part of this incredible new resort and to provide a next-level entertainment destination for Oklahoma City.”

In the arcade, guests can enjoy high-energy attractions, including a two-level Laser Tag arena, a Mirror Maze, and the immersive Curse of the Hidden Temple Escape Room, where players must solve puzzles and uncover secrets before time runs out. At the Prize Parlor, guests can turn their winnings into must-have prizes, adding even more excitement to the experience.

With a proven track record of developing and managing top-tier entertainment destinations nationwide, Family Entertainment Group is proud to add Okanarama Arcade to its growing portfolio. As part of OKANA Resort, the arcade is set to become a must-visit entertainment hub for both resort guests and locals looking for thrills, competition, and family-friendly fun.

Okanarama Arcade is now open and ready to welcome guests.