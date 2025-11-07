Celebrate Veterans Day at Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown is honoring those who have served our country with a special Veterans Day offer.

﻿Veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy their choice of Chicken Wings or Pretzel Bites—on the house—as a small token of appreciation for their service. Offer valid for dine-in guests only. Beverage, tax, and gratuity not included.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown is an impressive 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center that is a “must-do” for Pigeon Forge visitors and locals alike. Guests enjoy Guy Fieri’s award-winning dishes, craft beers, and cocktails plus a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond; a full-service Freaky Tiki bar; and a photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro.