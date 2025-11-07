Pleasure Beach announces a brand-new family show in 2026

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced that it’s set to showcase a brand-new ice show next season: Alice, Frozen in a Wonderland of Dreams.

The performance will be suitable for all ages, and sees classic characters from the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland novel re-imagined on the ice.

Stageworks Worldwide – Pleasure Beach’s entertainment arm of the business – is known for putting creative twists on tales, as well as using state-of-the-art special effects.

Director and Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “It’s a big year for us in 2026; not only do we welcome our new ride, Aviktas, but we’re also celebrating 130 years of Pleasure Beach and 90 years of ice shows.

“We wanted to create a very special show to mark the occasion, and what better way than to utilise the story that has been a huge part of our history.”

Located directly opposite Pleasure Beach’s ice area is family favourite ride, Alice in Wonderland, and the park has had a long affinity with the story created by author Lewis Carroll. The inspiration from the ride came from a trip to Disneyland in the late 1950s, when then Pleasure Beach owner Leonard Thompson went to visit friend and fellow entrepreneur, Walt Disney.

There’s even evidence to suggest that Walt Disney gave personal permission for Leonard Thompson to use Disneyland’s existing Alice themed ride as the blueprint for one in Blackpool.

In 1958, Disneyland and ride manufacturer Arrow Dynamics built the Alice in Wonderland themed ride in California – and by 1962, Pleasure Beach had its very own Alice themed ride with the exact same layout.

And that isn’t the ride’s only brush with Hollywood: World-famous director Tim Burton posed for a photo on the ride – one of this favourites – on a visit to Pleasure Beach in 2023.

Of the new show, Amanda added: “Much like our park, the story of Alice in Wonderland has enchanted and thrilled people for hundreds of years, and hopefully will continue to do so for hundreds more.

“We’re known for putting on a show… and this new performance will take audiences on a breathtaking journey through a world where fantasy, imagination, and world class athleticism combine in the most extraordinary way.

“I can’t wait for guests to experience this enchanting new chapter in our ice show legacy.”

Since its construction in 1936, Pleasure Beach’s Arena has seen an annual ice show in the form of Hot Ice, with the latest rendition named Hot Ice XC.

In 2026, the Hot Ice XC evening show will be complemented by the matinee Alice in Wonderland themed show to celebrate 90 years of ice shows.

Alice, Frozen in a Wonderland of Dreams will be free to watch for guests who are already visiting the park that day, and other guests wanting to watch it can book tickets online through Pleasure Beach’s website.