H. Betti Industries, Inc. announces appointment of Michael Arnone as senior marketing director

CARLSTADT, N.J. — H. Betti Industries, Inc. today announced the appointment of Michael Arnone as Senior Director of Marketing.

Arnone brings more than 20 years of experience building brands, strengthening customer engagement, and aligning marketing to business performance across global and multi-division organizations. His background spans brand strategy, digital transformation, lead generation, and sales enablement, with a consistent focus on improving market visibility and driving measurable growth.

Throughout his career, Arnone has led large-scale rebrands, implemented CRM and marketing systems, and developed integrated programs that improve pipeline visibility, execution consistency, and overall commercial effectiveness. He has held leadership roles at Jet Aviation, a General Dynamics company, Fujifilm, and Kyocera Document Solutions.

In his new role, Arnone will lead H. Betti Industries’ marketing strategy and execution across the organization. He will focus on strengthening brand visibility, supporting sales initiatives, enhancing customer and partner engagement, and bringing greater structure and accountability to the company’s marketing efforts.

“Michael brings a unique combination of strategic perspective and hands-on execution,” said Jonathan Betti, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “His experience building integrated marketing programs and aligning them closely to sales and business performance will play an important role in our continued growth.”

“I’ve always had a real interest in the amusement and family entertainment space and the way it brings people together,” said Arnone. “I’m excited to join H. Betti Industries, Inc. and look forward to strengthening the brand, supporting the business, and contributing to the company’s continued growth.”