More than 80 new foods coming to Wisconsin State Fair in 2026

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, is a favorite destination for adventurous eaters thanks to the many (and we mean many) innovative food and beverage offerings found throughout the nearly 200 acres of State Fair Park. With a mission to create an epicurean feast for the senses, the culinary artists of Wisconsin State Fair understood the assignment for the 175th anniversary of Wisconsin’s favorite summer tradition.

With more than 80 brand-new food and beverage options – like Bloody Mary Mac Daddy (Bloody Mary mac n’ cheese made with Pop’s Bloody Mary Mix, topped with a Bloody Mary relish and chopped string cheese), Chimi-Brat-Changa, Smoked Pork Pierogi Sliders and so much more – this mouth-watering New Foods list provides you with a road map for the ultimate choose-your-own food-and-drink adventure.

For those looking for the “gold standard” in cheese curds, take note that Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s award-winning cheese curds have been declared The Official Cheese Curds of Wisconsin State Fair. Ellsworth is the leading supplier of fresh cheese curds to concession stands that batter and deep fry them for State Fair, but it is also offering pre-packaged Made Fresh for the Fair Pouches for the first time in 2026. These special 2-oz Pouches will be available exclusively at Brad & Harry’s concession stand at the State Fair in five delicious Flavors: Natural Cheddar, Garlic, Pizza, Jalapeno and Dill Pickle.

Read on to learn more about all the ways to join the flavor party at the 175th anniversary of Wisconsin State Fair.

EXPLORE THE FOOD FINDER:

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 6, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 16. Before visiting State Fair, search for available food and beverage items with ease using the Food Finder found at WiStateFair.com. The Food Finder is an online search engine created by Wisconsin State Fair staff that compiles all vendors and their food and drink offerings, found throughout the Fair Park. It is simple to operate and easy to use on-the-go.

NEW FOOD VENDORS:

Four new vendors are making their 2026 Wisconsin State Fair debut!

CRAZY GRAZIN’ DAY:

Come hungry on Tuesday, August 11, to try a variety of State Fair foods at reduced prices! These special offers allow you to dig into more dishes and drinks at wallet-friendly prices. Look out for the Crazy Grazin’ Map to go live at WiStateFair.com in the coming weeks.

FOODS ON-A-STICK:

Is it really State Fair if deliciousness isn’t served up on-a-stick? With dozens of options like the classic Footlong Corn Dog to the innovative Spaghetti & Meatballs On-a-Stick, find these items easily on a dedicated Foods On-a-Stick page at WiStateFair.com.

DEALS & DISCOUNTS:

Save big when you purchase the Bargain Book and Cream Puff 6-packs online early. Plus, the 2026 Souvenir Cups are sure to prove popular with collectors as this year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin State Fair’s milestone 175th anniversary. And Fairgoers can still score discounted tickets. But hurry! The clock is ticking. From now until 11:59 p.m. on July 19, adult admission tickets will be available for just $17. Beginning on July 20, adult admission prices will increase to $20.

NEW CREAM PUFF FLAVOR:

Thanks to the new bakery in the renovated Dairy Building, the bakers at Original Cream Puffs are pleased to once again bring back Chocolate Cream Puffs to the menu, in addition to the Original that’s been a Fair favorite for more than a century! And in 2026, we are introducing the limited-edition Puff, Fair-aschino Cherry Cream Puff: A Cheers to 175 Years! Wisconsin’s most iconic dessert just got even sweeter – welcome the newest Cream Puff flavor to the menu, which will only be available at the Dairy Building in limited batches. Get ready for the delicious flavors of maraschino cherries wrapped in the fluffy puff you know and love in addition to the beloved Original and Chocolate Cream Puffs. See more details about the iconic Cream Puffs here.

$11 MEAL DEAL:

The Wisconsin State Fair is serving up savings with the return of the delicious $11 Meal Deal! With more than 20 meal offerings from your favorite State Fair vendors, you can indulge in incredible meals – all for the unbeatable price of $11. This refreshed program offers deals available every single day of the State Fair.

SPORKIES & DRINKIES JUDGES:

The Wisconsin State Fair would like to extend a hearty thank you to the panel of superstar judges that will determine the winners of this year’s Sporkies and Drinkies awards. (And be sure to check out the entire Sporkies and Drinkies field as the entrants are live at WiStateFair.com.) Lori Fredrich, who heads up OnMilwaukee’s food & drink coverage as the Dining Editor, will serve as the emcee of the event.