Making a splash for 50 seasons: Thundering Surf Waterpark celebrates 50 years of family fun on Long Beach Island

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Thundering Surf Waterpark is celebrating a major milestone in 2026 as the Long Beach Island attraction marks its 50th season of operation.

What began in 1977 as four concrete waterslides has grown into a beloved family destination where generations of guests have made Thundering Surf part of their summer traditions. As Thundering Surf celebrates its golden anniversary, the park is reflecting on five decades of growth while looking ahead to the future.

A pivotal chapter in the park’s history began in 1985 when Chris and Julie Mesanko purchased Thundering Surf. Already owners of Rainbow Rapids waterslides in Seaside Heights, the Mesankos saw an opportunity to expand and create something special for families visiting Long Beach Island.

Over the next four decades, the park evolved dramatically under their leadership. In 1989, the original concrete slides were replaced with fiberglass slides, and two 18-hole Adventure Golf courses were added. The early 1990’s saw the introduction of the park’s first children’s play area, followed by a dedicated toddler area in 2001, transforming Thundering Surf from a waterslide attraction into a true family waterpark.

The park continued to grow with the addition of the Double FlowRider surf simulator in 2010, the Rainbow Rapids racing slides in 2018, and private cabanas in 2020, all designed to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere that has defined the park for decades.

“Fifty seasons is an incredible milestone and a testament to the families, employees and guests who have supported Thundering Surf throughout the years,” said Chris Mesanko, who owned and operated Thundering Surf alongside his wife Julie for nearly 40 years. “What started as a small waterslide park became a place where families created lasting memories together. We’re proud of what Thundering Surf has become and grateful to everyone who has been part of its story.”

After nearly four decades under the ownership of the Mesanko family, the park entered a new chapter in 2025 when Wainwright Family Enterprises acquired Thundering Surf. The family-owned company, which also owns Fantasy Island Amusement Park and The Sand Trap Mini Golf, purchased Thundering Surf with a commitment to preserving the traditions and values that have made it a Long Beach Island favorite.

“When we first began discussions with Chris and Julie, one thing became clear very quickly: Thundering Surf has always been about family,” said Brian Wainwright, Chief Experience Officer of Wainwright Family Enterprises. “As we celebrate 50 seasons, we’re honored to carry forward the legacy the Mesanko family built while continuing to invest in experiences that will create memories for generations to come. Our goal is simple: preserve what guests love about Thundering Surf while ensuring it remains a special part of summer on Long Beach Island for the next 50 years.”

Today, guests can enjoy a wide variety of attractions, from thrilling waterslides and the Double FlowRider to children’s play areas, Adventure Golf and private cabanas. While the park has changed significantly since 1977, its commitment to family fun remains the same.

As Thundering Surf celebrates its 50th season in 2026, the park proudly honors the families, team members and guests who have shaped its story over the past five decades. From first rides down the slides to annual family vacations, generations of memories have been made at Thundering Surf, and the park looks forward to creating many more in the years ahead.