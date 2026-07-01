Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with Fourth of July-themed entertainment, live music, fireworks and more

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort guests can celebrate Independence Day with special offerings at select areas throughout the destination, including Universal Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, Universal CityWalk and select Universal Orlando hotels. From patriotic stilt walkers and live DJs to fan-favorite character meet and greets, exciting entertainment and more, the celebration offers a ton of Fourth of July fun with fireworks displays culminating the festivities within select theme parks.



Below are additional details about the Fourth of July offerings guests can enjoy at Universal Orlando:

Universal Epic Universe

At Universal Epic Universe, the party kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with appearances by patriotic stilt walkers, followed by live entertainment including a DJ and special performers at the Hemisphere Stage in Celestial Park. Then at 9:00 p.m., guests can enjoy a special Fourth of July fireworks display at the Cosmos Fountain, located in front of Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, followed by the nightly fountain show at 10:00 p.m.

Universal Studios Florida

At Universal Studios Florida, the Fourth of July celebration commences at 5:15 p.m. and continues until park close with exciting entertainment at the Music Plaza Stage, including a live DJ followed by appearances by patriotic stilt walkers and performers, as well as meet and greets with beloved characters later in the evening. In addition to Universal Studios Florida’s popular attractions and entertainment, guests can enjoy viewings of the fan-favorite Universal Mega Movie Parade at 6:00 p.m. and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 9:00p.m. The festivities conclude with a brief pyrotechnic display over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon at 10:00 p.m.

Universal CityWalk

Universal CityWalk will offer a family-friendly evening filled with patriotic stilt walkers and performers as well as plenty of live music – starting with the musical group, American Sirens, at 5:00 p.m. and then a DJ at 8:00 p.m.

Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

The Independence Day celebration extends beyond the theme parks and Universal CityWalk to Universal Orlando Resort hotels with special summertime food and drink specials, poolside activities and movies at select hotels and a family-friendly Fourth of July rooftop gathering on the terrace of Bar 17 Bistro at Universal Aventura Hotel.

Access to the in-park Fourth of July festivities is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Epic Universe.