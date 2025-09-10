Hauntrepreneurs announces turnkey ‘Mayhem Manor’ haunted attraction for rapid deployment rental

OCOEE, Fla. — Hauntrepreneurs, the internationally recognized themed attraction design firm led by industry veteran Leonard Pickel, today announced the availability of its popular Mayhem Manor haunted house for seasonal and short-term rental. The 1,400-square-foot, Victorian house-themed attraction is a complete, turnkey solution designed for event operators seeking a high-quality, professional haunt without the significant capital investment and lengthy construction of a permanent build.

Built around Pickel’s innovative Triangular Grid system, Mayhem Manor is engineered for unprecedented efficiency. A small crew can set up the entire 12-room attraction in one to two days and strike it in a matter of hours, all without the need for power tools. This rapid deployment makes it a perfect high-impact addition for existing Halloween events, Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), Parks and Recreation departments, or high-end corporate Halloween parties.

“Many operators want to add a professional haunted attraction to their fall lineup but are deterred by the cost, construction time, and storage challenges,” said Leonard Pickel, Founder of Hauntrepreneurs®. “We designed Mayhem Manor® to solve that exact problem. It delivers a complete, story-driven haunt that can be deployed anywhere, provides excellent throughput, and vanishes just as quickly as it appeared. It’s a professional haunt-in-a-box.”

The attraction is highly scalable to meet varying crowd sizes and budgets. It can be operated with as few as three scare actors for intimate events with a throughput of 50 guests per hour, or staffed with up to 10 actors to terrify crowds of 200 guests per hour. The complete attraction, including its impressive 24-foot-wide by 16-foot-tall two-story facade, ships conveniently in a single 24-foot truck.

Mayhem Manor® Attraction Details:

Footprint: 40’ x 50’ (plus 10’ deep facade)

40’ x 50’ (plus 10’ deep facade) Patron Pathway: 280 linear feet

280 linear feet Capacity: 50-200 people per hour

50-200 people per hour Theme: Classic Victorian Haunted House

Classic Victorian Haunted House Key Features: Includes 12 distinct rooms and corridors such as the Portrait Hallway, Hall of Doors, Crypt, and Saws Overhead. The structure consists of flame-retardant panels for safety.

Includes 12 distinct rooms and corridors such as the Portrait Hallway, Hall of Doors, Crypt, and Saws Overhead. The structure consists of flame-retardant panels for safety. Infrastructure Note: Renters will need to provide their own electrical panel, fire alarm/smoke detection system, and air compressor if they choose to add their own pneumatic effects.

Mayhem Manor® is currently located in Orlando, Florida, and is available for rental across North America. Rental pricing is dependent on the time of year and the length of the rental period.