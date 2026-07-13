Eldridge Park to feature Taylor Swift Tribute Band in free family concert

ELMIRA, N.Y. — As part of its popular Family Fun Days Series, Eldridge Park is bringing the music and excitement of Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour to the Hilliard Stage on Saturday, July 18, from 5:00–7:30 p.m. Admission is free, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Hale Roofing and Guthrie Health.

CRUEL SUMMER is a high-energy live tribute band that faithfully recreates the sights and sounds of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Fronted by the exceptionally talented Alyssa Coco, the show delivers an unforgettable concert experience for Swifties of all ages.

Alyssa’s powerful vocals have been featured in productions including Batwoman, Netflix’s Selling Sunset, ABC’s black-ish, Love Island, and more. She has toured nationally with artists such as Daughtry, K.Flay, and Paul Simon, and has also appeared on American Idol.

Unlike many tribute acts, CRUEL SUMMER features a nationally recognized vocalist backed by a full band of professional musicians and dancers, creating an authentic, concert-quality performance.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and features lawn seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of live music at Eldridge Park.