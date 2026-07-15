JW Winco premieres new brand video celebrating the people, innovation, and partnerships driving American manufacturing

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — JW Winco, a leading supplier of standard machine components, industrial hardware, and engineered customer solutions for manufacturers across North America, is proud to announce the premiere of its newest brand video, “Built to Last: An Ode to American Manufacturing.” Now available on YouTube, the cinematic film highlights the company’s enduring commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and the partnerships that continue to power the industry.

Produced in collaboration with RAD Productions USA, the video showcases the people behind JW Winco, the manufacturers and engineers the company serves, and the values that have shaped nearly five decades of growth. More than a company profile, the film reflects on the role manufacturing plays in building stronger businesses, stronger communities, and a stronger future.

The release comes as JW Winco continues to expand its role as a trusted solutions partner for manufacturers throughout North America. As part of the global Ganter family of companies, JW Winco combines decades of engineering expertise with one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of standard machine components, helping customers solve complex challenges with speed, quality, and technical support. The brand video will serve as the cornerstone of JW Winco’s integrated marketing efforts throughout 2026, appearing across LinkedIn, YouTube, digital advertising, trade shows, recruiting initiatives, sales presentations, and customer communications.