Kissel Entertainment returns to the Kentucky State Fair “Elevating how fun is done”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kissel Entertainment, one of the nation’s leading family entertainment providers, is thrilled to announce its return to the Kentucky State Fair, running from August 14-24, 2025, at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

“Kissel Entertainment strives to bring new experiences to the fair every year,” said R.A. Kissel, CEO of Kissel Entertainment. “And this year State Fair attendees will not be disappointed with new rides and attractions, food cafes, and unique collectible souvenirs.”

“Our partnership with Kissel Entertainment assures that lifelong memories are made at the Kentucky State Fair each year,” notes David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “And 2025 promises to be the best ever,” Beck concludes.

“We know how fun is done, Kissel concludes, adding “the Kissel Team is elevating the Kentucky State Fair experience in 2025.”

Here’s how!

The Spider, a favorite ride, has been rethemed and christened the Venom for 2025. This ride spins riders around in every way possible, providing a thrilling and head-spinning adventure.

Introducing Wunderland, a new walk-through attraction like no other. Families will enjoy the challenge of travelling through this house of mirrors. Twist and turns, dead-ends, and other surprises await.

Premiering Smash Burger Food Café and the mouthwatering smash burger is sure to become the favorite new specialty food offering for all ages at the Kentucky State Fair.

2024 Fairgoer Hit, Popcorn Cow Containers, returns. This exclusively designed reusable popcorn bucket offers unlimited refills for a lifetime at any Kissel Entertainment popcorn café. A Kentucky State Fair souvenir with lasting value.

returns This exclusively designed reusable popcorn bucket offers unlimited refills for a lifetime at any Kissel Entertainment popcorn café. A Kentucky State Fair souvenir with lasting value.

“Kissel Entertainment is always innovating and elevating the fairgoers’ experience,” asserts R.A. Kissel, CEO of Kissel Entertainment. “We want theme park-quality products for all of our attendees, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Sensory Station Returns to Kentucky State Fair

Kissel Entertainment, a Sensory Inclusive™ certified entertainment provider, is proud to announce the return of the Sensory Inclusive program to the Kentucky State Fair.

This program ensures that individuals with sensory needs can fully enjoy our events. Staff have been trained to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and sensory bags equipped with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and other resources will be available for guests to pick up at the Sensory Station located next to the Welcome Center.

“Being Sensory Inclusive™ certified is extremely important to us,” said R.A. Kissel. “This certification ensures that everyone, regardless of their sensory needs, can partake in the fun and excitement of our fairs and events comfortably and safely.”