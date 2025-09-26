SeaWorld Orlando launches 2026 annual pass with best benefits ever

ORLANDO — Today, SeaWorld Orlando announced the launch of its 2026 Annual Pass program, offering the most compelling and exciting benefits in theme park history. Starting at just $14.25/month with no downpayment, the new Annual Pass gives guests unlimited visits with no blockout dates, as well as enhanced perks like free parking, free guest tickets, Quick Queue access, discounts, and exclusive rewards PLUS up to $100 in promotional cards for use towards in-park purchases — available now for a limited time during the best sale of the year.

Pass Members will also be the first to experience the record-setting new attraction SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, debuting in 2026 — with more details to be revealed soon.

“Each year we listen closely to our guests and strive to deliver even more value, enhanced event experiences, and more unforgettable ways to experience SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. “With our 2026 Annual Pass program, we’ve taken that commitment to a whole new level. Our Pass Members won’t just get unlimited visits, they’ll unlock free gifts and the best exclusive rewards.”



2026 Seasonal Events Included with Admission*

A SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass is a ticket to a full year of excitement, with more new events and enhancements in 2026 than ever before. Guests can look forward to:

ALL-NEW Oceans of Fun a family celebration in January featuring rotating micro-events like Inside Look, Just for Kids Weekend, and Elmo’s Birthday Celebration.

a family celebration in January featuring rotating micro-events like Inside Look, Just for Kids Weekend, and Elmo’s Birthday Celebration. ALL-NEW Seven Seas Food Festival now with rotating global food huts each month in addition to the most exciting concerts and entertainment guests have come to expect from this beloved festival.

now with rotating global food huts each month in addition to the most exciting concerts and entertainment guests have come to expect from this beloved festival. ALL-NEW Military Appreciation Month in May celebrating our military heroes with special park experiences.

in May celebrating our military heroes with special park experiences. ALL-NEW celebration of the wonders of the sea and SeaWorld’s mission of rescue, rehabilitation, and return, debuting on World Oceans Day, June 8.

celebration of the wonders of the sea and SeaWorld’s mission of rescue, rehabilitation, and return, debuting on World Oceans Day, June 8. The return of Electric Ocean , our iconic summer celebration, with an ALL-NEW drone show alongside the best fireworks spectacular in town, Ignite .

, our iconic summer celebration, with an drone show alongside the best fireworks spectacular in town, . Bands, Brew & BBQ featuring incredible live demonstrations by beloved chefs and barbecue flavors from around the country.

featuring incredible live demonstrations by beloved chefs and barbecue flavors from around the country. Halloween Spooktacular reimagined in 2026 to deliver surprising new family-friendly frights.

Christmas Celebration returning with an ALL-NEW enhancement to the Expedition Odyssey Plaza, delivering spectacular immersive holiday moments guests won’t want to miss.

Best Way to Unlock the Adventure: Annual Pass

The 2026 Annual Pass program is designed to give guests flexibility and value while ensuring they don’t miss any of the year’s new experiences. Four tiers are available: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, each one allowing guests to choose the benefits that best fit their lifestyle. Platinum passholders receive access to all 11 United Parks & Resorts destinations nationwide, including SeaWorld parks, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place and award-winning water parks such as Aquatica Orlando.

Annual passes start at $14.25 per month with no down payment and 0% APR. Guests who purchase during the Annual Pass Launch Sale will also receive up to $100 in promo cards, depending on their tier level.

Best Benefits Ever **

SeaWorld Orlando delivers unmatched value to its Pass Members all year long, with more monthly rewards than any other theme park. From unlimited visits and seasonal event access to exclusive freebies and savings, Pass Members can expect:

FREE guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family

guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family FREE parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise.

parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise. FREE animal feeding experiences

animal feeding experiences Over 40 FREE concerts a year taking place at Bayside Stadium and Nautilus Theater

concerts a year taking place at Bayside Stadium and Nautilus Theater Discounts on one-of-a-kind animal encounters, VIP Tours, and Youth Summer Camps

Pass Member-exclusive merchandise, festival-exclusive culinary offers, and discounts on separately ticketed events such as Howl-O-Scream.

Added Value for 2025

Guests who purchase now can also enjoy the remainder of the 2025 season, including exclusive previews and seasonal events such as Spooktacular, Christmas Celebration, Seven Seas Food Festival, and more.

Extend the Fun at Aquatica Orlando

Guests can also add Aquatica Orlando to keep the fun going at both parks. Recently named a Top 10 Best Outdoor Water Park in America and winner of Best Wave Pool by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice, Aquatica offers year-round thrills from sunup to sundown.

Favorites like Aloha to Summer and The Ultimate Playdate return, alongside AquaGlow and a new event to be announced later this year.