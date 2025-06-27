Six Flags Great Adventure celebrates successful participation in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure joined hundreds of waterparks, aquatic centers, and swim schools across the country today for the 16th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, hosted at Blue Lagoon in Hurricane Harbor New Jersey.

The event welcomed approximately 150 participants, including children and mentors from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ), as part of a growing initiative to expand access to lifesaving aquatic education.

“We’re proud to bring our community together for such an important cause,” said Ryan Eldredge, Public Relations Manager for Six Flags Great Adventure. “This event is about more than swimming—it’s about safety, confidence, and giving every child the tools they need to thrive in and around water.”

Following the morning lesson, participants and their families were treated to a full day of fun in the waterpark.