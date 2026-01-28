Knott’s Berry Farm to debut Crafty’s Kitchen Summer 2026

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Knott’s Berry Farm, one of Southern California’s most popular theme park destinations, will debut a new eatery in the heart of Charleston Circle, right across from the famous fountain, this summer. The venue, currently a Johnny Rockets, will undergo a complete transformation starting April 15, which is just after the conclusion of the popular annual Boysenberry Festival. In addition to a new look and feel, the menu will feature park classics – chicken and boysenberry – in entirely new ways.

“Knott’s Berry Farm guests have long enjoyed the unique and immersive experiences found throughout the park. So, when we looked to reimagine the food and beverage space from its current concept, it made sense to draw upon the legends and characters already here,” said Raffi Kaprelyan. “Crafty’s Kitchen will bring together Knott’s culinary excellence featuring clever chicken dishes and boysenberry, of course, with a continuation of Crafty Coyote’s story.”

Located on Memory Lane, the premier chicken and fries’ destination will have a whimsical backstory revolving around its owner, Crafty Coyote, famed for his pie-thieving days when he pilfered from the next-door Knott’s Beary Factory in the Weird Woods of Knott’s Bear-y Tales ride. Having hung up his outlaw ways, Crafty has reinvented himself, though a hint of mischief still lingers in his quirky culinary concoctions. Guests will be invited to grab a tray and slide down the nostalgic self-service line, where crew members in Crafty Coyote hats will dish out plump, juicy chicken tenders, crispy wings, a take on chicken and biscuits and more, all complemented by a mouthwatering array of sassy pup sauces. Alternative chicken options will also be available to ensure everyone can get a taste of Crafty’s creations, while sides such as fresh-cut fries available plainly salted or loaded, homemade pickles and more will be available to accompany the poultry feast. And of course, no meal is complete without a sweet finish, so Crafty’s Kitchen will offer boysenberry pie shakes made from pies that will be baked (not stolen!) daily.

As the story goes, Crafty’s Kitchen is the previously shuttered factory cafeteria of the Beary Factory, and Crafty Coyote has decorated his new place with mementos of his villainous days while also showcasing inspiration for his newfound turn at making an honest living. The walls will be lined with playful mug shots, wanted posters, and blueprints for Crafty’s wacky fryer inventions, blending Knott’s Berry Farm nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary vibe. With its fun signage and spirited atmosphere, Crafty’s Kitchen promises a flavorful, mischievous dining experience unlike any other in the park.