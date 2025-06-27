OC Waterpark hosts World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — OC Waterpark, Ocean City, NJ’s premier family water park, today, participated in the 16th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. With over 90 participants, OC Waterpark staff worked with aquatic facilities across the globe to build awareness for the vital importance of teaching kids to swim to prevent drowning and improve quality of life.

Since its inception in 2010, the WLSL team has shared the message “Swimming Lessons Save Lives™” with billions of kids and adults. By joining together with the WLSL™ organization, we believe that OC Waterpark can make a positive difference in the lives of children and adults in the greater Ocean City and South Jersey area, driving home the message that learning to swim is as important to general safety as wearing a helmet when riding a bike or wearing a seat belt when riding in a car.

This year’s WLSL™ event included first responders from the Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police and Fire Departments, Cooper Health, Shore Medical Center, and the NJ Swim Safety Alliance.

“I’ve spent my entire career dedicated to aquatic safety,” said Christine Palma, OC Waterpark general manager. “Today is an opportunity to increase awareness of drowning risks and the importance of swim lessons. Learning to swim provides a lifelong foundation for drowning prevention.”

Drowning is silent and can happen in seconds, learning to swim is the strongest defense against it. However, being safe in and around the water requires more than just swimming lessons. It requires layers of protection, including careful supervision of children, appropriate fencing and safety equipment, protection from hazards, knowing what to do in an emergency, and an understanding that safety is a personal responsibility.

Never leave kids alone in or around water and have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.