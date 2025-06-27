Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort lights up the sky with Red, White & Boom!

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The most bricktastic Fourth of July celebration in Central Florida is back! Red, White & BOOM! returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort for two explosive nights, July 4–5, packed with patriotic fun, all-new summer treats, and fireworks bursting into LEGO bricks. The best part? It’s all included with regular park admission!

For these two days, guests can enjoy extended park hours with the fun lasting all the way until 9 p.m.! The celebration includes live entertainment and DJ dance parties that keep the whole family moving.

Stars, Stripes & Snacks

This summer party wouldn’t be complete without something sweet like the Firework Freeze. This patriotic paleta layers tangy blueberry yogurt, creamy vanilla yogurt, and juicy fresh strawberries for a festive treat that’s as bold as it is refreshing. To top it off? A sprinkle of popping candy for that extra spark! Available only July 4–5.

Cap off your day with a BOOM! The Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks Show lights up the night sky over Lake Eloise at 9 p.m., with special viewing glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO bricks for an unforgettable 3D experience.

For families looking to upgrade their evening, a VIP Fireworks Seating Package is available as a separately purchased add-on and includes reserved seating, a bottled water, VIP lanyard, and Pop Badge keepsake. Guests can check in starting at 8:15 p.m. outside Pirates’ Cove Stadium.

The Bricktastic Summer Continues

Go Xtreme! returns this summer with jaw-dropping stunts on rollerblades, scooters, BMX bikes, and pogo sticks! All stunts are led by LEGO Minifigure Producer and his panel of fun guest judges. It’s high-flying, Xtreme family fun you won’t want to miss until July 31 (on select dates)!

Now through August 10, savor bold, limited-time bites like the A-maize-ing Empanada with creamy street corn, the tangy Mangonada with chamoy and Tajín, the Paradise Pollo Platter with mojo chicken and sweet plantains, and the refreshing Peaches N Cream Sundae layered with peach ice cream and caramel. One bite and you’ll know—summer never tasted so good!

Summer Savings You Can Splash Into

Make the most of your visit with our limited-time flash sale where you get one-day, 2-Park ticket for just $35 per park! You’ll get access to LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park plus your choice of LEGOLAND® Water Park or PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida, valid now through August 29.

Want even more adventure? Upgrade your ticket to include the all-new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium for just $10 more! All seasonal events, including Red, White & BOOM!, are included with admission.