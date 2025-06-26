Splish Splash hosts Autism Society

On June 30, New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash will host the Nassau/Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society of America. The park will open at 8 a.m. and offer members and their families two hours of time within the park before guests arrive for the day to enjoy several rides and attractions line and stress free. The park donated 700 tickets to the organization to help make it easier for families to attend the event.

A day at Splish Splash means a lot to the families in attendance including Jeaneille Clarke and her family. Jeaneille explains events like this mean the world to her family. They give her children the chance to enjoy themselves in a space that is welcoming, inclusive, and sensory-considerate. For many of them, outings like these can feel overwhelming or even impossible due to crowds, noise, and the pressure of trying to “fit in.” Being able to participate in something fun without fear of judgement or the stress that her children might become overstimulated is a rare and treasured gift.

The Splish Splash Day gives her family a chance to just be, have fun, and feel a part of something bigger. Each year, the family looks forward to their visit to Splish Splash and the park’s well-trained staff who are certified by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The Autism Society of America was founded in 1965. The organization has been improving the lives of all affected by autism for more than 50 years and envisions a world where individuals and families living with autism are able to maximize their quality of life, are treated with the highest level of dignity and live in a society in which their talents and skills are appreciated and valued.