Movement in all directions

They are classics in the world of conveyor systems: ball transfer units. They are the first choice whenever it is necessary to turn, move or transport workpieces with minimal effort. That’s why JW Winco is now introducing new versions.

Like many standard parts, ball transfer units are rarely noticed in everyday life – but their function is nevertheless essential: They enable energy-efficient, rapid and secure movement of workpieces along complex conveyors or production lines. Because the balls move omnidirectionally, they can be employed in many different areas, including highly specific applications.

Consequently, ball transfer units have a fixed place in the JW Winco portfolio, and the market leader in standard parts has now expanded the GN 509 series with new steel and stainless steel variants.

The version GN 509.5 can be easily and securely mounted with a threaded stud on the bottom of the housing – ideal for applications in which the ball transfer units must be secured against loss. The turned housing is available as a plain cylinder or with a collar. In contrast, GN 509.6 has a short internal thread, and its cylindrical housing makes it ideal for side guides, for example.

An integrated, vertical spring extends the functionality of GN 509.7. The spring ensures more even distribution of the load to neighboring ball transfer units, reduces wear and is gentler on the components – a clear advantage especially when the underside of the workpieces is uneven. There is also an overload protection function. If the maximum load is exceeded, the ball transfer unit retracts entirely. This prevents continued motion of the conveyed goods, avoiding damage.

A much simpler design is found on GN 509.8, which has a sheet steel housing that also serves as a mounting flange. This ball transfer unit is designed for lower loads and is also available with a POM (Polyacetal) ball. With GN 509.10, the relatively small stainless steel ball moves within a plastic friction bearing.

GN 509.11 is based on a completely different concept – at first glance, the ball transfer unit resembles a spring plunger with external thread, but it has a ball in a plastic friction bearing integrated into the tip. The external thread can be used to mount the ball transfer unit as well as to make precise adjustments. Overall, the GN 509 family encompasses nine types of ball transfer units, which differ in dimensions, bearing types, fastening options, materials and load values. JW Winco has prepared a technical information sheet to simplify selection and dimensioning. It contains practical information on how to optimally arrange the ball transfer units with respect to the direction of conveyance and the interaction between friction, temperature resistance and conveying speed.

With the expanded product range, JW Winco now offers designers an even wider spectrum of solutions for efficient, flexible and long-lasting conveyor systems.