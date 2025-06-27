Sink your teeth into summer at Merlin Entertainments’ Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO — It’s a shark takeover this summer at SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium! From July 7 through Aug. 3 guests can dive into Super Shark Summer, a daily, shark-tastic experience featuring various exploration points. Included with admission, this immersive event is perfect for shark lovers of all ages looking to learn, explore and dive deep into the world of sharks.

Guests can stop by four interactive educational stations throughout the Aquarium to learn about the unique shark species that call SEA LIFE home, including coral catsharks, blacktip reef sharks, bamboo sharks, bonnethead sharks, epaulette sharks and zebra sharks. BONUS BITE: The zebra sharks are part of a Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), highlighting SEA LIFE Aquarium’s ongoing conservation efforts.

“Super Shark Summer is one of our favorite times of the year at SEA LIFE Orlando,” said Curator of SEA LIFE Orlando, Kelli Cadenas. “We’re excited to introduce new interactive education stations that help guests get up close to the science and wonder of sharks. It’s a fun way for families to dive deeper into ocean conservation and leave with a newfound appreciation for these incredible animals.”

For an extra splash of fun, guests can upgrade their visit with two exciting add-on experiences:

Behind the Scenes Tour ($10): Get a shark-themed look behind the curtain as aquarists show how they care for the aquarium’s toothy residents—feeding, habitat maintenance, and more.

($10): Get a shark-themed look behind the curtain as aquarists show how they care for the aquarium’s toothy residents—feeding, habitat maintenance, and more. Virtual Reality Shark Dive ($8): Swim alongside tiger sharks in their natural habitat with this thrilling, immersive VR adventure.

From Orlando to the Ocean:

Earlier this month, SEA LIFE Orlando aquarists traveled to Key West to participate in Coralpalooza. Coralpalooza is a large-scale coral restoration event led by the Coral Restoration Foundation. With support from the SEA LIFE TRUST, our team helped transplant nursery-raised coral onto endangered Florida reef systems reinforcing our commitment to ocean health and habitat recovery.

This fieldwork complements our ongoing local conservation efforts, including the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project, which breeds endangered native corals onsite thanks to grant funding from the SEA LIFE TRUST. Guests can learn more about these behind-the-scenes efforts during a Behind the Scenes Tour at SEA LIFE Orlando.