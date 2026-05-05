Naruto Adventures — Parc Spirou opens family thrill launch & Nebulaz

Kyûbi Unchained has been unleashed at Parc Spirou. Zamperla’s first Family Launch Coaster is the anchor of an entirely new area. Paired with a Nebulaz, the two rides were themed to characters from the Naruto manga series by Masashi Kishimoto.

“Our goal was to provide an experience that set a new benchmark in the European market,” said Charles De Bruyne, Sales Manager Europe. “It was great working with Parc Spirou. They did a fantastic job imagining this new area and Zamperla is proud to be supplying two new rides. The combination of the iconic Nebulaz ride and Family Thrill Launch Coaster created an Integrated Rides package that provides over 1,000 people per-hour for the entire area,” he noted.

The 15,000 sq meter (161,459 sq ft) site in the park is based on the Nonoha village in Naruto. It features 10 different life size characters for guests to interact with, a recreation of the Hokae monument, Team Kakashi’s training area and a restaurant recreating the famous Ichiraku Ramen.

“This project demonstrated why Zamperla has become the go-to company for themed attractions,” said Enrico Patechi, Creative Design Manager. “Naruto was one of the shows that defined my childhood, so working on this project was a true honor. Being already familiar with the story and characters helped me quickly align with the client’s vision and TV Tokyo’s expectations. Bringing such iconic designs into the real world required attention to detail and respect for the original artwork. That emotional connection became a powerful driver for creativity, pushing us toward a more authentic result,” he continued.

The Family Thrill Launch offers many unique attributes for a Zamperla roller coaster:

Structural Fiberglass: The vehicles have a special fabrication process that reduces annual maintenance costs.

Wheel Launch: This launch system uses less energy than an LSM for the same application and is mechanically simple.

On-Board Audio: The placemaking doesn’t stop with the station, our on-board audio continues the immersive experience with the ride.

“The Family Thrill Launch fills a need we continually hear from parks,” said Adam Sandy, Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “They are looking for coaster that accomplishes three distinct goals: a wide rider demographic, offers marketable ride elements and is well-themed. We know that our latest coaster checks all three boxes,” he noted