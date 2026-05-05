SeaWorld Orlando celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Fiesta full of flavor, music and festive entertainment

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is turning up the heat with a vibrant, high‑energy Cinco de Mayo Celebration, taking place May 5, as part of the park’s award‑winning Seven Seas Food Festival. Guests are invited to experience a lively fusion of culture, cuisine, and entertainment that brings the spirit of Mexico to life. The celebration also kicks off a broader spotlight on Latin culture at the park, leading into the return of Viva La Música on select weekends in May.



This full-day celebration will feature bold offerings, authentic Mexican flavors and festive performances, along with exclusive Cinco de Mayo experiences filled with color, rhythm and celebration.

DJ Dance Party

A high-energy DJ Dance Party blending both old-school and contemporary beats will keep guests moving throughout the day.

Bold Mexican Flavors

When it comes to food, Cinco de Mayo at SeaWorld is a feast for the senses. The menu is packed with mouthwatering Mexican dishes that will leave guests craving more, accompanied by delicious cocktails and refreshing beers. These delectable dishes are available from 12:30 p.m. to park close.



Viva La Música Returns with Latin Music & Flavor-Filled Weekends

The celebration continues with the return of Viva La Música, taking place weekends May 9–17. This fan-favorite event brings the energy of Latin music, cuisine, and culture to SeaWorld Orlando with live concerts, vibrant entertainment, and flavorful dishes inspired by Latin traditions.

For a limited time, guests can also savor a special “Viva Unlocked” menu, featuring the return of popular dishes from both the Caribbean and Mexican markets. From savory classics like beef ropa vieja and chicken pinchos to street-style tacos, elote dip, and sweet treats like mini churros, this expanded offering gives guests the chance to taste the best of past and present festival favorites, all in one place.

Guests can enjoy high-energy performances at Bayside Stadium along with these bold culinary offerings, making it the perfect follow-up to Cinco de Mayo festivities.

Seven Seas Food Festival Continues Through May 17

Beyond Cinco de Mayo and throughout Viva La Música, the Seven Seas Food Festival features 200+ globally inspired dishes, craft brews, and cocktails, giving guests the chance to explore new tastes from around the world.

Guests can enhance their visit with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard, available in the following options:

10‑sample lanyard: $75

15‑sample lanyard: $90

Exclusive Pass Member Perk: 18 samples for the price of 15

Best Way to Experience It All

A SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass offers the best value for guests looking to enjoy everything the park has to offer, including the Seven Seas Food Festival. Pass Members receive unlimited visits, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, special event access, exclusive savings, and more. Some restrictions and blockout dates apply.

Annual Passes are available at SeaWorldOrlando.com.