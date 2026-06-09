A summer full of new blockbuster action and cinematic magic — Movie Park Germany kicks off the high season of its 30th anniversary

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Movie Park Germany is kicking off production for a cinematic anniversary summer! As the peak season begins on the Hollywood set and vacation time approaches, Germany’s largest film and theme park is elevating its entertainment experience and event lineup. New highlights—including the “Movie Park’s Summer Nights” events, the new magic show “100 Years Houdini” featuring illusionist Christian Farla, and three new PAW Patrol heroes as walking characters—will set the stage for the summer celebrating Movie Park Germany’s 30th anniversary.

With the official anniversary event on July 4, a festive highlight will be in store for guests: Movie Park Germany will be celebrating 30 years of film and park history until late in the evening. An expanded entertainment program and the official premiere of “Movie Park’s Parade of Celebration,” will offer guests additional experiences to enjoy.The anniversary parade will not only pay tribute to the park’s history but also mark the beginning of a new era of “Hollywood in Germany”.

A summer production full of fun and action is about to start: After opening the new Paramount attraction “Journey to the Forbidden Chamber” in May and presenting the new Nickelodeon LAND Street Show, Movie Park can now continue to bring new family experiences to life in summer.