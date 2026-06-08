Europa-Park is the fastest growing independent theme park in the Western hemisphere, according to Forbes Magazine

A study by the Themed Entertainment Association, highlighted in a recent article in Forbes Magazine, names Europa-Park as “the fastest-growing non-Disney/non-Universal park in the Western hemisphere.” The study aanalysedvisitor growth between 2005 and 2024 in the world’s 25 most visited theme parks.



A surprising name on that list is Europa-Park Resort in Germany. In fact, the family-owned theme park resort, which was opened in 1975 by father and son duo Franz and Roland Mack, is the only independent theme park at the top of the list. In terms of percentage growth between 2005 and 2024, Europa-Park comes in an impressive 5th place with 57% growth.



The Forbes article particularly praises the innovative power and strategic approach of the resort’s growth. “Europa-Park has surged in popularity by mastering regional destination tourism, unique cultural programming and showcasing pioneering attractions”, states Forbes. The transition from a one-day resort to a multi-day theme park resort destination was helped not only by the continuous opening of new attractions, rollercoasters and shows, but also by the opening of Rulantica water world in 2019 and the continuous expansion of the on-site hotel resort. Today, Europa-Park Resort boasts not only Germany’s largest theme park, but also one of Europe’s largest water worlds, as well as 6 themed hotels and the re-designed Silver Lake City, opening in 2026, making it the largest interconnected hotel resort in the country.



Named “Best Theme Park in the World” ten times by US trade publication Amusement Today, this article further highlights the standing of Europa-Park Resort in the international theme park industry. Owner Roland Mack says: “Last year we celebrated 50 years of Europa-Park. With passion, innovation and great attention to detail, we have followed a vision that was born back in 1975. Never compromising on quality, always having our guests’ experience at the front of our mind. Seeing the smile on our visitors’ faces when I walk around the park everyday are the clearest indication that we must have done more right than wrong in the last 50 years. It gives me great joy and a sense of pride seeing that and it motivates me, my family and all of our staff to keep delivering. Maybe that is the big secret of being an 8th generation family business in the global world of theme parks.”