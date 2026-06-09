Attraktion! celebrates the sold-out opening of Querion Hypermedia Entertainment Park in Piechowice, Poland

VIENNA, Austria — Attraktion! celebrates the sold-out opening weekend of Querion Hypermedia Entertainment Park in Piechowice, Poland. Located between Szklarska Poręba and Jelenia Góra in the heart of the Karkonosze region, Querion introduces a year-round, all-weather entertainment destination for families, tourists, groups and event audiences.

Developed by hotel operator Górskie Resorty together with Attraktion!, Querion is a new generation of hypermedia entertainment: a place where immersive architecture, artificial intelligence, interactive media, motion-based attractions and shared digital spaces come together in one connected guest journey.

Attraktion! served as lead development partner and supplier for the project’s media-based attractions, shaping the overall park experience and delivering the complete attraction and ride package for the whole indoor park.

Among the highlights are several unique installations, including: Circulum 360° Interactive — a patented 360-degree interactive projection ride system, featuring the Angry Birds Pigvasion game created in collaboration by Rovio Entertainment and Attraktion!. With two independently rotating passenger platforms mounted on a shared 3-DOF motion platform, the attraction delivers a spectacular double-rotating, multi-directional gaming experience for up to 44 guests. Originally developed for Attraktion!’s Playneo platform, Angry Birds Pigvasion has now been adapted for the Circulum 360° format, creating a first-of-its-kind 360-degree fully immersive interactive experience, making its worldwide debut at Querion Piechowice. This premiere also highlights Attraktion!’s know-how in interactive shooting attractions, real-time media gameplay and multi-user attraction systems. With Circulum 360°, this expertise has been translatedinto a fully surrounding 360-degree projection environment, where guests can play in every direction and the entire attraction space becomes one continuous interactive game arena.

Querion also includes an Attraktion! FlyXD Flying Theater installation with 50 seats. FlyXD is a compact flying theater system developed by Attraktion! to make the flying theater experience accessible to a much broader market. Traditional flying theaters often depend on large 6-DOF motion platforms originally developed for aircraft training applications, making them complex, space-intensive and cost-intensive. FlyXD was purpose-built around the specific motion requirements of a flying theater, reproducing the movements and rotations needed for a convincing flight experience in a more compact and efficient format. In doing so, FlyXD opens a new application market for flying theaters, enabling regional destinations, indoor entertainment centers and compact parks to offer a major flying attraction experience at a significantly lower investment level.

The attraction mix is further complemented by an expanded higher-capacity Explorer 5D Stand Up Motion Theater experience for 50 people; and a 52-seat 4D/5D Motion Theater.

Querion also includes a dedicated Immersive Experience Theater with interactive floor projection, integrating for the first time a format known from touring immersive exhibitions as a permanent attraction within an indoor park environment.

A central part of the guest journey is Querion’s immersive Common area. Instead of functioning only as circulation space, it becomes a dynamic multimedia environment in which architecture, media, light, sound and digital content shape the atmosphere from the moment guests arrive. The Common area connects the attractions and supports the park’s futuristic identity, complemented by 50 VR stations also supplied by Attraktion!.

Querion also features an AI education zone, reflecting the park’s ambition to make future technologies accessible, engaging and understandable for visitors. By combining entertainment with educational content, the AI zone invites guests to explore how artificial intelligence can support learning, creativity, work and everyday life.

“Querion is an important milestone for the future of media-based entertainment,” said Markus Beyr, CEO of Attraktion!. “We are proud to have supported Górskie Resorty in this unique development, and to have contributed to a destination that brings together immersive technology, artificial intelligence, interactivity and attraction design in one complete environment. I would like to thank Górskie Resorty for their trust, partnership and ambition in bringing this vision to life.”

With Querion now open to visitors, the Karkonosze region gains a new indoor entertainment offer that strengthens its position as a tourist destination and responds to the growing demand for high-quality, weather-independent leisure experiences.

For Attraktion!, the opening further demonstrates the company’s ability to develop compact park concepts, deliver turnkey media-based attractions and create next-generation immersive experiences for ambitious destination projects worldwide.

Querion is now open to visitors in Piechowice, Poland.