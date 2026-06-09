Amusement Today welcomes industry veteran Eric Fluet to publication

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amusement Today is pleased to welcome Eric Fluet to its team. A respected marketing and business development professional with more than 30 years of experience in the amusement and attractions industry, Fluet brings a unique combination of operational expertise, strategic marketing insight, and relationship-building skills to the organization.

With two decades of experience at various Six Flags parks and as the founder and principal of Get It Done Marketing, Fluet has partnered with more than 40 amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, hotels, campgrounds, and industry suppliers. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations strengthen their brands, increase revenue, and foster meaningful customer and industry relationships.

Fluet offers a unique perspective shaped by leadership roles at both the corporate and park levels, enabling him to bridge high-level strategy with practical execution. Known for his collaborative, results-driven approach, he has built a reputation for helping organizations achieve measurable success while navigating the evolving challenges and opportunities within the attractions industry.

“It’s been a long multiple year search to find the right person to add in our open advertising position, but with Eric’s business and industry knowledge, this decision was a quick one.” said Amusement Today Publisher Gary Slade. “Eric’s strong commitment to safety, through his continuing work with AIMS International, also checked all our boxes. I’m excited to have his insight and knowledge on our team.”

In his role with AT, Fluet will help oversee advertising sales, Golden Ticket Awards sponsorship development, strategic partnerships, and other business growth initiatives. His extensive industry network and deep understanding of the attractions business position him to expand the publication’s reach while delivering value to advertisers, sponsors, and industry stakeholders.

“I’ve long respected the role Amusement Today has played in informing, connecting, and celebrating our industry,” said Fluet. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the continued success of one of the most trusted and respected publications in the attractions business. I look forward to building strong partnerships, supporting the annual Golden Ticket Awards, and helping create new opportunities for growth across the organization.”

Fluet can be reached by email at efluet@amusementtoday.com or by cell at: (201) 962-6414.

Established in 1997, Amusement Today is celebrating 30 years in 2026. The all-electronic distributed trade publication features 14 issues per year (Amusement Today) and 5 daily editions (EXTRA! EXTRA!), all distributed via email to subscribers for FREE. The trade publication is also home to the annual Golden Ticket Awards. For more information visit: amusementtoday.com.