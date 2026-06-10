Brogent’s new facility powers theme park innovation and production capacity

Brogent Technologies has officially inaugurated the new Ciaotou Science Park Branch in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, marking a major milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy for immersive entertainment and amusement ride systems. The facility serves as an advanced hub for research, development, manufacturing, system integration, and testing, strengthening Brogent’s end-to-end capabilities for the global attractions industry.

“The Ciaotou Science Park facility is far more than a conventional manufacturing plant,” said Chih-Hung Ouyang, Chairman of Brogent Technologies. “It is a ‘Dream Factory’ where engineering, creativity, and immersive storytelling converge. Equipped with automated production systems and Brogent’s proprietary AI-powered dynamic simulation technology, the facility accelerates development cycles and transforms creative concepts into world-class entertainment experiences.”

The Ciaotou Science Park facility spans over 33,000 square meters and features a 12-meter-clearance R&D and production environment designed to accelerate mega attraction innovation without constraints. Supported by advanced engineering capabilities, the site incorporates overhead crane systems to enable high-complexity assembly and seamless project execution. High-bay production halls, integrated testing environments, and advanced fabrication capabilities elevate Brogent’s expertise in next-generation technology development and high-capacity attraction engineering.

The Ciaotou facility enables Brogent to respond more efficiently to international projects with greater customization flexibility, while reinforcing its position as a leading provider of premium simulation experiences with a strong commitment to the highest safety standards for ride systems.

With the launch of the Ciaotou Science Park Branch, Brogent enters a new stage of global growth, strengthening its ability to deliver immersive entertainment solutions for theme parks destinations worldwide.