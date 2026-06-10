The GrowthPro Group announces Summer Peer Talk and Webinar series for family entertainment operators

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The GrowthPro Group is excited to announce its Summer 2026 educational lineup, featuring two Peer Talks and a webinar designed specifically for Family Entertainment Centers, bowling centers, and attractions.

The series kicks off on June 11 with a Peer Talk focused on Artificial Intelligence in the Entertainment Industry, where Sonya Terry and our industry partner panelists will discuss practical AI tools, marketing applications, guest engagement strategies, and future trends.

On July 16, industry veteran Beth Standlee will host an Open Forum Peer Talk, giving operators the opportunity to ask questions, share challenges, and learn from peers facing similar issues in sales, operations, staffing, leadership, and guest experience.

The summer series concludes on August 13 with a webinar dedicated to one of the industry’s most important revenue drivers: Birthday Parties. Attendees will learn strategies to increase bookings, improve the guest experience, maximize revenue opportunities, and create lasting customer relationships.

“Our industry has always been strongest when operators come together to share ideas and learn from one another,” said Candi Kelley, CEO of The GrowthPro Group. “These events are designed to provide practical takeaways, meaningful conversations, and actionable strategies that operators can put to work immediately.”

The Peer Talk series is made possible through the support and participation of industry-leading partners including Embed, Semnox, ROLLER, Betson, Party Center Software, A&A Global Industries, and Shaffer Distributing.

Additional educational events and Peer Talks will continue in the Fall.