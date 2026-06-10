Universal Studios Hollywood commemorates America’s 250th anniversary with a 4th of July celebration featuring a dazzling new fireworks display, live performances and festive decor, all included with theme park admission

Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with an elaborate fireworks display, live performances, themed décor and more. All festivities are included with Theme Park Admission.

Guests are welcome to join Universal Studios Hollywood in this star-spangled celebration of Independence Day on July 3rd and 4th. Indulge in limited time treats at participating CityWalk locations and experience the theme park’s innovative and immersive lands, rides and attractions accompanied by the live sounds of a fife and drum band, followed by the 9:00 p.m. all-new, spectacular fireworks display.