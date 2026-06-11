Six Flags Great Adventure celebrates Wild Safari baby boom, offers more time for summer fun

JACKSON, N.J. — This summer, guests visiting Six Flags Great Adventure will discover plenty of new reasons to explore, from adorable animal arrivals in Wild Safari to additional opportunities to enjoy rides and attractions after dark.

Wild Safari is celebrating a season of new life with the arrival of several animal babies, including Mina, a female giraffe calf born May 26 to mother Taka and father Tusk. Mina is one of two giraffe calves welcomed this season, with a second healthy calf expected to receive its name in the coming weeks.

The park has also welcomed several zebra foals and a black bear cub named Artemis, adding to the excitement for guests visiting one of the largest safaris outside of Africa.

“From the birth of Mina and several other animal babies in Wild Safari to additional opportunities to enjoy the park after dark, this summer is filled with new experiences for our guests,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales & Marketing at Six Flags Great Adventure. “These moments are what make Great Adventure special, creating opportunities for families to connect, explore and make memories together all season long.”

As summer continues, Six Flags Great Adventure is also giving guests more time to enjoy the park by extending operating hours on select dates throughout the season. The additional evening hours allow visitors to experience more of the park’s world-class attractions, entertainment and dining after dark.

From the soaring hills of Nitro and the intense thrills of Jersey Devil Coaster and El Toro to family favorites throughout the park, nighttime offers a unique perspective on many of Great Adventure’s most popular attractions.

Select summer dates will feature extended park hours. Guests are encouraged to visit the park’s website for the most up-to-date operating calendar and event schedule.