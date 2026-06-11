Play Playground Nashville unveils new patriotic sips, beverage specials for June, July in “Playmaker’s Pour” cocktail program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground Nashville, the most playful social game experience and bar located just off downtown’s Broadway, announces new patriotic cocktails and beverage specials available in June and July. As part of its brand-new “Playmaker’s Pour” monthly cocktail program, players are invited to find their flavor, raise a glass and play their way.

Designed to complement Play Playground’s high-energy atmosphere, “Playmaker’s Pour” ensures there is always something new to discover between rounds of gameplay. As an interactive game room built for connection, Play Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life games and hands-on challenges, blending nostalgic favorites with high-energy competition. It’s a go-to destination for group games for adults, where guests are encouraged to move, laugh and lean into the moment together.

To celebrate the 2026 international soccer tournament, Play Playground’s Kick Off Cup playful pour will be available exclusively during soccer games throughout the month of June. Served in a 24-ounce NÜTRL Vodka Hard Seltzer cup, this cocktail, ideal for sharing among two guests, includes grenadine, vodka, lemonade and blue curaçao. Those searching for family friendly things to do in Nashville can also celebrate dad during his special day with beer and Jell-O shot bucket specials for Father’s Day. This offering will include the choice of dad’s six favorite beers and six Jell-O shots, available from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21.

During Independence Day weekend from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5, the Firecracker shooter will offer a buzz-worthy mix of tequila, blue curaçao, cranberry, lime juice and simple syrup that channels the energy of Play Playground into each shot. Finished with a Pop Rocks rim that crackles on contact, it delivers a bold, playful twist designed to keep the fun going. In July, Play Playground will also say cheers to National Mojito Day on Saturday, July 11 with the classic cocktail made with rum, mint, lime and soda water. Guests can also customize their mojito by adding specialty flavors such as watermelon, blueberry, strawberry and coconut or switching out rum for a different liquor of their choice for an additional cost.