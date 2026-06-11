FACE Amusement Group opens “Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown” in Myrtle Beach, SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — FACE Amusement Group today announced the official opening of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown at the Myrtle Beach Mall, bringing a 50,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination to the country’s most popular coastal markets.

Developed in partnership with Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Guy Fieri, the Myrtle Beach location expands on the success of the brand’s flagship in Pigeon Forge.

The venue transforms a former anchor retail space at Myrtle Beach Mall into a large-scale restaurant and entertainment experience, combining a chef-driven menu with bowling, a large arcade, craft cocktails, a signature Freaky Tiki bar and space for private events and group gatherings.

“We are excited to officially announce that Downtown Flavortown Myrtle Beach is open,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “This concept has proven successful in high-traffic tourism markets, and Myrtle Beach allows us to bring it to life at an even larger scale. We are creating a destination that brings together dining and entertainment in a way that appeals to both visitors and the local community.”

At the center of the concept is a menu featuring many of Fieri’s most recognized dishes, including Trash Can Nachos and the Bacon Mac ‘N’ Cheeseburger, along with a full bar program offering craft cocktails, beer and specialty drinks.

“Get ready, Myrtle Beach…it’s go time! If you dig big flavor, scratch-made food and real deal cocktails, come on down, ” said Guy Fieri. “We’ve got the whole Flavortown experience for you from the Tiki Bar to bowling to the huge gaming floor, it’s all here. We’re fired up to be part of the Grand Strand community and look forward to seein’ you soon!”

The original Pigeon Forge location spans more than 40,000 square feet and features a 300-plus seat restaurant, duckpin bowling and more than 10,000 square feet of arcade and interactive gaming. Its success has established Downtown Flavortown as a leading hybrid of restaurant and entertainment in destination-driven markets.

With Myrtle Beach welcoming millions of visitors each year, the new Downtown Flavortown is positioned to become a major draw for the region while also serving as a year-round destination for residents.