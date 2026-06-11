World’s Largest Rubber Duck lands at Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Mama Duck, a 60-foot-tall Rubber Duck, has landed at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and is already making waves. Flanked by her smaller rubber duck friends, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck will be nested on the beach of Bahari Wave Pool daily through June 21, weather permitting.

“She’s a sight to behold,” says Lauren Crosby, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment and Events. “We knew Mama Duck would be impressive, but you just have to see her to BILL-ieve it!”

The parks are celebrating Rubber Duck Days from June 8 to June 21. In addition to the massive duck on display, the parks are now offering duck-themed merchandise, games prizes, and food options. The Rubber Duck Days menu includes:

Lemonade and grapes at the pop-up lemonade stand by Bahari Wave Pool

Duck Nest Funnel Cake topped with Peeps, malt balls, and chocolate sauce at Bahari Snacks

Yellow Ducky Dole Float—Dole Whip with Starry soda, blue raspberry flavor, topped with a Rubber Duck Gummy at Bahari Snacks

Duck Sauced Chicken Tenders at Safari Pizza

Quacking Mac & Cheese with bacon bits and chicken bites at Santa’s Merry Marketplace

And more!

“June is a great time to visit!” adds Crosby. “Especially on weekdays, the crowds are smaller, lines are shorter, and Guests will be QUACKING up at the sight of Mama Duck towering over Splashin’ Safari. While Mama Duck is usually accompanied by her friend Timmy, we got lucky to get two of their brightly colored friends, who we’ve named Tammy 1 and Tammy 2.”

Holidays in the Sky drone and fireworks spectacular returns for its fifth season with 500 drones. The show flies nightly from June 20 through August 3, weather permitting. This year’s show features nearly 50 onboard pyrotechnical elements, more than ever before.

Holiday World’s location in Santa Claus, Indiana—just a few hours from cities like Indianapolis, Louisville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville, and Columbus—makes it an accessible and worthwhile destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.