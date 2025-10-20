The 2025 State Fair of Texas welcomes more than 2 million fairgoers

DALLAS — As the Midway lights dim and Big Tex waves his final farewell, the 2025 State Fair of Texas comes to a close – yet the memories made this season continue to shine across the Lone Star State. During its 24-day run, the 2025 State Fair welcomed an estimated 2 million people through its gates, each adding their own story to a season filled with tradition, excitement, and Texas-sized memories.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the State Fair of Texas exists to serve the community – both locally and across the state. Each admission ticket, funnel cake, and Midway ride helps support the State Fair’s mission of giving back year-round. Proceeds from the annual event are reinvested to preserve and enhance Fair Park; underwrite community initiatives; fund scholarships for Texas students pursuing higher education; and support Fair Park museums and help improve State Fair operations. Since 2015, the State Fair of Texas has committed more than $85 million to support projects in Fair Park and to improve State Fair operations. The 24-day State Fair of Texas serves as the organization’s largest community program and fundraiser of the year – meaning every successful season directly translates into greater support for agriculture, education, and community. In 2024, due to the success of the prior year’s Fair, the State Fair of Texas was able to contribute more than $19.5 million through philanthropic and Fair Park giving.

“At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about bringing people together to celebrate the spirit and culture that make our state one of a kind. This year, we’ve seen countless moments of joy, connection, and pride that capture what the State Fair is all about. It’s an honor to watch Texans and visitors alike come together year after year to share in the traditions that make this the most Texan place on Earth,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber.