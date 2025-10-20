SeaWorld Orlando celebrates International Sawfish Day with a first — juvenile sawfish makes his public debut

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is marking a major conservation milestone just in time for International Sawfish Day (October 17). For the first time ever, a juvenile smalltooth sawfish named Axel, born at the park is moving into a guest-facing habitat at the Manta Aquarium.

Axel is part of a historic trio of sawfish pups born in 2023 — a rare and significant event for a species that’s critically endangered. Now, guests will be able to see this remarkable animal up close, giving the public a front-row seat to an inspiring conservation story in action.

“This moment is the culmination of years of collaboration, dedication, and discovery,” said Dr. Dana Lindemann, Veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando. “By bringing this young sawfish into view, we can inspire future generations, while continuing to advance critical research and contribute to the recovery of this species.”

A Rare Birth with Global Impact

Sawfish births in human care are incredibly rare. SeaWorld Orlando is currently the only aquarium in the U.S. to care for smalltooth sawfish and just the second in the world to successfully welcome pups. Since their birth in July 2023, the pups have been thriving behind the scenes, growing to three times their birth length and offering scientists valuable insight into how these mysterious fish mature and develop.

National Conservation Efforts

Smalltooth sawfish once thrived in U.S. waters but saw their numbers plummet due to habitat loss and accidental catch. They became the first marine fish protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2003. Today, they’re mostly found in Florida’s coastal waters and chances to see one up close are almost unheard of.



SeaWorld has provided long-term care over the past 30 years for adult sawfish, including the parents of these offsprings. SeaWorld serves as active participants in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Survival Plan and working with partners to protect and study these extraordinary animals.

The move to the Manta Aquarium opens a new chapter in that work, connecting everyday guests with a species most people will never see in the wild… while contributing to research that could help secure their future.

About International Sawfish Day

Celebrated each year on October 17, International Sawfish Day raises awareness of the five sawfish species worldwide (all endangered or critically endangered) and the global efforts to save them.