Ellis & Associates and Mobaro announce the new EllisDocs powered by Mobaro

ORLANDO — Two of the attractions industry’s most respected safety organizations, Ellis & Associates (E&A) and Mobaro, today announced a partnership that delivers a powerful and easy-to-use aquatic facility operations app now available to all aquatic facilities. Backed by E&A’s unmatched aquatic safety expertise and Mobaro’s leading digital solutions, the intuitive app transforms how aquatic facilities operate by combining task management, record-keeping and accountability in one central place.

Pre-built functions means it is easy to get started with EllisDocs powered by Mobaro.

Issue and track checklists

Generate notifications and alerts

Insert photos into reports and checklists

Record daily inspections

Record chemical levels

Complete and store rescue reports

Store photos

Track and document in-service

Generate reports and analyze data

All data is secure, ensuring privacy and safe storage. The transparency and efficiency of EllisDocs powered by Mobaro means aquatic facilities can, among many other benefits:

Reduce downtime

Digitize documentation and record-retention

Avoid illegible handwriting

Collect and analyze data

Identify trends

“EllisDocs powered by Mobaro combines the unique, hands-on experience of both the E&A and Jeff Ellis Management teams,” said Richard A. “RAC” Carroll SVP and COO of E&A. “Our JEM leaders are in the field every day operating aquatic facilities on behalf of our clients, and our full E&A leadership team is working with clients around the world, sharing and gathering insight and expertise. This unparalleled operational experience, combined with the unquestioned superiority of Mobaro’s digital platforms means aquatic facilities of any size or type now have access to maintenance and operations systems that are proven to elevate both safety and efficiency.”

“Working with Ellis & Associates shows what’s possible when two dedicated and leading industry providers join forces to enhance water park safety and operations. We’re excited to collaborate on user-focused innovation built on deep safety and operations expertise. Together, we have big plans for continued development of a truly water park-specific solution and look forward to strengthening our close partnership with the incredible E&A team,” said Christoffer Weiss Borup, Co-CEO of Mobaro.

The Mobaro and E&A team will be available at the World Waterpark Associations’ Annual Symposium and Trade Show in booth #1031 & 1033 and at IAAPA Expo North America at the Mobaro booth #4409 and E&A booth #2660. Any aquatic facility, regardless of any affiliation with a lifeguard instructor program, can put EllisDocs powered by Mobaro to work. Visit the EllisDocs website to book a free demo or contact Marah Rodriguez at mr@mobaro.com