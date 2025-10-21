RWS Global, an entertainment and sports company, showcases diverse capabilities at IAAPA Expo 2025

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, will present its 2025 IAAPA Expo tradeshow booth, offering visitors a glimpse at the company’s expansive offerings, representing every step of live experience from ideation and design to production and operations.

While at IAAPA Expo, the team will be celebrating the legendary career of Keith James as he is inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame on Monday, November 17th.

The team will also be sharing their expertise in various fields by leading the following panels and presentations at the show:

Gen Alpha’s Great Expectations: Experience Building for a New Generation

Big Frights, Small Sites, November 18th at 1:30 PM in the Haunting Grounds, Room N220 A-D in the North Concourse

Creating Award Winning Experiences, November 19th at 1:30 PM in the Haunting Grounds, Room N220 A-D in the North Concourse

The RWS Global team of creators and producers has enjoyed multiple successes throughout 2025, creating over one million live moments every day for guests on land and at sea.

Recent theme park projects include the creation, fabrication, production, casting and management of over 30 Halloween activations worldwide at attractions such as Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND New York, Storyland, Hersheypark, Elitch Gardens, and more. These projects solidify RWS Global’s standing as one of the largest Halloween activation producers in the world.

The creative team is further enhancing live experiences through a partnership with The Verdon Fosse Legacy® that will bring one-of-a-kind performances inspired by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to audiences around the world. The collaboration will kick off with an all-new live musical and multimedia tribute, “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,” set to debut November 7th aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam.

RWS Global has been appointed by Volleyball Australia to deliver the full event presentation, entertainment and festival program for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025 November 14th-23rd.

Fred Rogers Productions and RWS Global recently announced a partnership to bring the beloved PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to life in zoos across the country, starting with the Bronx Zoo. In addition, RWS Global has joined up with the North Carolina Zoo to create a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) tracking adventure debuting with the Zoo’s highly anticipated Asia expansion in summer 2026.

At sea, RWS Global has been named exclusive entertainment and operations partner by Fred. Olsen Cruise Line. The team is also set to deliver 13 new, world-class experiences to Azamara in 2026, has extended its contract as Marella’s exclusive entertainment provider through 2028 and continues to deliver live onboard activations through ongoing partnerships with MSC, Cunard, Holland America Line and P&O Cruises.

The entire RWS Global team is now hard at work installing holiday activations at LEGOLAND New York, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Windsor, Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventure, Hersheypark and Elitch Gardens.

Visit Booth 1062 or visit this link to set up an appointment at IAAPA Expo 2025.