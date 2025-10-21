Three zebra foals born at Six Flags Wild Safari

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Wild Safari has welcomed three new zebra foals to its herd, adding a burst of baby energy to the savanna this fall season. Guests have limited time to visit — the Wild Safari will close for the season on November 9.

All three babies are Grant’s zebras, the smallest and most geographically widespread subspecies of plains zebra native to eastern Africa. The foals were born just weeks apart:

One male foal

One female foal

One foal not yet sexed

The youngest was born just days ago

The energetic youngsters can be seen sticking close to their mothers as they explore the safari pastures, develop their stripes, and interact with the rest of the herd. The foals have not yet been named, as animal care specialists continue to monitor their early growth and behavior.

“These births are an exciting milestone for our zebra herd,” said Dr. William Rives, Director of the Wild Safari. “The foals are healthy, curious, and already showing unique personalities. Fall is a beautiful time to visit the safari and see these little ones up close.”

LAST CHANCE TO VISIT BEFORE NOVEMBER 9

Guests can see the zebra foals for a limited time only before the Wild Safari closes for the season. The experience brings visitors up close to over 1,200 animals from around the world, including giraffes, rhinos, antelope, and lions across 350 acres of naturalistic habitats.