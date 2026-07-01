NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and family preview Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas ahead of its official grand opening

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and family enjoyed a preview of Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas today – experiencing all of the kid-sized fun the park has to offer before its grand opening tomorrow, July 1. Upon arrival, the Mahomes were greeted by none other than Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and Delta Dawn from DreamWorks’ TrollsFest – one of the exciting lands featured within the all-new park.

Universal Kids Resort is Universal Destinations & Experiences first-ever theme park specifically designed for young kids, inviting a younger generation to embark on kid-sized Universal fun made just for them. Kids can laugh, splash, dance and play through seven lands: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.