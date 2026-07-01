Six Flags Over Texas to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with two nights of fireworks and extended hours

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas will commemorate America’s 250th birthday with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, a celebration filled with entertainment, limited-time menu items and extended park hours. Each night, the July 3 and 4 event will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display high above the park.

Interactive Entertainment

Big band sounds will fill the air as the Texas Jazz All-Stars perform each day on the Carousel Stage. This energetic group comprised of talented young musicians is on a mission to enrich the North Texas art scene, entertain the community and educate youth with advanced, accelerated music training.

A variety of interactive games including American Trivia, Two Truths and a Lie, the Floundering Fathers Dad Joke Competition and thePie-Eating Contest invite guests to test their knowledge, entertain fellow guests and possibly leave the park a grand champion. On both days of the event, guests can enjoy live vocal performances of The Star-Spangled Banner just before park opening.

On July 4, fans “won’t stop believing” with performances by the Infinite Journey tribute band. Based in Dallas, this five-piece group brings Journey fans together with their unmistakable sounds that honor the original iconic music legends.

Award-winning International Star Illusionist Brad Ross brings his mesmerizing show to Six Flags Over Texas, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey into fantasy and imagination. Families will experience jaw-dropping grand illusions, hilarious comedy and breathtaking magic live on stage. This action-packed show will thrill, amaze and have fans of all ages on the edge of their Southern Palace seats July 4 – Aug. 9.

Limited-Time Tastes

The Six Flags Over Texas culinary team is featuring eight specialties served only during Star-Spangled Night, including the Patriotic Vanilla Layer Cake – a red, white and blue vanilla layer cake with sweet buttercream and red, white and blue sprinkles, and the All-American Funnel Cake topped with vanilla ice cream and finished with red, white and blue sprinkles.

A variety of cocktails and mocktails are also available, like the All-American Mocktail that combines Sprite®, blue popping boba and cherry flavors, served in a souvenir cup.

Fabulous Fireworks

The sky above Six Flags Over Texas will come alive with dazzling light, vibrant color and summertime sounds during two nights of fireworks. Each night at 10 p.m., guests will enjoy a patriotic display set to music that caps off one of America’s most time-honored traditions. Maximizing the fun, Six Flags Over Texas will remain open until 11 p.m. both nights, giving guests even more time to enjoy the electric atmosphere of the park after dark.