Six Flags Great Adventure officially opens Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure officially celebrated the grand opening of Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk today with a ceremonial bottle breaking featuring New Jersey Lt. Governor Dr. Dale G. Caldwell, local officials, community leaders and park representatives.

Inspired by the longstanding maritime tradition of christening a new vessel before its maiden voyage, park leaders and dignitaries shattered a commemorative bottle to officially welcome guests into the resort’s newest themed destination.

The opening marks the completion of a major transformation that reimagines one of the park’s most recognizable areas into a vibrant destination inspired by the energy, nostalgia and unmistakable charm of New Jersey’s iconic seaside boardwalks.

“Shoreline Pier represents so much more than new rides,” said Mike Fehnel, Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure. “We’ve created an experience that celebrates the sights, sounds and flavors of the Jersey Shore while giving families even more reasons to spend an entire day making memories together. Combined with experiences like Boardwalk Nights and the continued rise of Project Purple, this is one of the most exciting times in our park’s history.”

During the ceremony, Lt. Governor Dr. Dale G. Caldwell recognized the significance of Shoreline Pier as a new tourism asset for New Jersey, highlighting the important role destinations like Six Flags Great Adventure play in driving economic growth, supporting jobs and welcoming visitors from across the region.

The opening of Shoreline Pier is part of one of the largest periods of investment in Six Flags Great Adventure’s history. Alongside the debut of Boardwalk Nights, A Great Day Parade, enhancements across the resort and the continued expansion of Wild Safari, guests can also watch Project Purple rise above the park skyline. Standing more than 350 feet tall and climbing, the landmark project is on its way to becoming one of the world’s tallest roller coasters when it opens in 2027, offering visitors a front-row seat to history as construction continues throughout the season.

Shoreline Pier is now open and included with park admission.