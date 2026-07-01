The Evel Knievel Experience now open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Evel Knievel Experience: An Interactive Museum of America’s Original Daredevil is now officially open in Downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District. Offering unmatched insights into the life, legacy and cultural impact of one of the most iconic performers in American history, the destination invites guests to step into the world of Evel Knievel. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can now explore myriad high-adrenaline experiences, rare artifacts from his life and immersive exhibits capturing the ambition, spectacle and risk behind his legendary career.

First introduced as the Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka, Kansas, in 2017, the award-winning, internationally recognized collection has found a new home in Las Vegas, where guests can explore an expanded lineup of artifacts and immersive experiences, including:

Knievel’s illustrious red, white and blue jumpsuits , which sparked the original collection.

, which sparked the original collection. His actual motorcycle s that launched him into the air.

s that launched him into the air. Snake River Canyon Skycycle X-2, engineered for one of the most ambitious jumps in history.

engineered for one of the most ambitious jumps in history. Caesars Palace jump helmet , known for saving his life when he crashed and fell into a coma for 29 days.

, known for saving his life when he crashed and fell into a coma for 29 days. Fully restored “Big Red” Mack truck and trailer , meticulously brought back to life by a team of more than 90 craftsmen, offering a firsthand look at the scale of his legendary touring presence.

, meticulously brought back to life by a team of more than 90 craftsmen, offering a firsthand look at the scale of his legendary touring presence. 4D virtual reality jump , where visitors can sit on a rumbling motorcycle, wear a custom helmet and experience a 16-car-long death-defying jump.

, where visitors can sit on a rumbling motorcycle, wear a custom helmet and experience a 16-car-long death-defying jump. Jump Planner , which gives guests the chance to plan their own daring jump and see if they can successfully land the stunt.

, which gives guests the chance to plan their own daring jump and see if they can successfully land the stunt. Bad to the Bones, which offers a hands-on look at Knievel’s most famous crashes and injuries.

The collection extends even further, featuring signature canes, jewelry helmets, wardrobe pieces, motorcycles, cars and countless additional artifacts. Additional elements include access to other rare materials from Evel Knievel’s life, immersive storytelling through archival footage and more.

“The collection is extraordinary on its own, but what makes this experience different is the opportunity to step directly inside Evel Knievel’s story,” said Mike Patterson, co-founder and CEO, The Evel Knievel Experience. “It’s for those who want to feel the scale, risk and adrenaline of his ambitious career. Whether guests are trying a 4D virtual jump, testing their own stunt-planning skills or standing face-to-face with the motorcycles that made history, there’s something around every corner that makes visitors stop and say ‘Wow.’”

The Evel Knievel Experience also features a dedicated retail space offering a curated selection of gifts, apparel and memorabilia inspired by Knievel’s legendary career. Guests can browse exclusive merchandise on-site, including licensed products, rare collectibles, toys and archival items. Guests can also enjoy beverages and snacks at the on-site café.

General admission is $35 per person. Discounted admission is available for youth ages 6 – 12, groups of eight or more, locals and military members. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Most visits are expected to last approximately 60 to 90 minutes. In addition to self-guided general admission, The Evel Knievel Experience will eventually offer VIP and guided tours, group bookings and private event opportunities.