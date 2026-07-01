Cannonball! $22 million Fourth of July water roller coaster coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World’s new Cannonball! water roller coaster will be the largest single-attraction investment in park history. The $22 million ride will take Guests 90 feet in the air, then speed through more than 1,000 feet of coaster track before landing in the water for a huge splash. Announced just days before America’s 250th anniversary, Cannonball! is themed to a Fourth of July community center pool party with a longstanding cannonball dive competition.

“This ride is dedicated to every kid who had to work up the courage to climb the tall diving board at their community pool,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications. “And it’s a tribute to every small town with a quirky annual tradition. There’s something special about the way we come together to celebrate our independence as a nation, and we hope Cannonball! conveys that magic.”

Cannonball! will be the new marquee attraction of the Fourth of July section at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Founded in 1946 as Santa Claus Land, America’s First Theme Park has four themed sections today: Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July. Good Gravy!, USA Today’s 10Best Best New Roller Coaster of 2024, is part of Holiday World’s Thanksgiving section. Splashin’ Safari water park is the Water Coaster Capital of the World, with three award-winning water-slide-style water coasters: Wildebeest, Mammoth, and Cheetah Chase. Both parks are included with admission, as well as Free Unlimited Soft Drinks, Sunscreen, and Parking.

The first of its kind in the Midwest, Cannonball! is a water roller coaster designed by Mack Rides in Waldkirch, Germany, and the third ever built in the United States. With a max speed of 45 miles per hour, Cannonball! will be the fastest water roller coaster in the United States and will feature the tallest drop in the nation as well.

With a minimum height of 42 inches when accompanied by an adult and 48 inches unaccompanied, Cannonball! is yet another family-friendly addition to the parks’ lineup of award-winning attractions.

“Our vision is to be every family’s home for the holidays,” adds Koch-Blumhardt. “We’re laser-focused on young families here at Holiday World, so we love to build rides that the whole family can ride together. Cannonball! is going to be the perfect step between Good Gravy! and the rest of our high-thrill roller coasters.”

With construction underway and on track for opening in May 2027, Cannonball! will be themed as a community center pool in the small town of Boulder Canyon, USA. Riders will enter the community center station building and board one of seven boats decorated as colorful novelty inner tubes, including:

Strawberry

Watermelon

Doughnut

Stars and Stripes

Holiday World rainbow (red, yellow, and blue)

Patriotic popsicle

Red & white stripes

The boats will float out of the station, past the Boulder Canyon barbecue cookout, and climb the 90-foot lift hill before plunging down the 75-foot drop. Riders will experience a thrilling roller coaster with five total drops, filled with twists and turns before finally splashing down in the Boulder Canyon Community Pool. Guests are encouraged to shout “Cannonball!” as they fly into the final splashdown before floating past giant inflatable swan sculptures named “Ron the Swan,” and “Ron Swan’s Son” and returning to the station.

“One of our company values is, ‘We have fun,’” adds Lauren Crosby, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment & Events. “We’re daring enough to be a little absurd with our ride concepts. We built a gravy-themed coaster, and now we’re building one around a fictional cannonball competition! Where else can you do a group cannonball with family and friends while riding a doughnut inner tube boat?!”