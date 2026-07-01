Splish Splash Water Park goes red, white, and neon for America’s 250th

CALVERTON, N.Y. — In a star-spangled tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, Splish Splash, New York’s Largest Water Park is accelerating the start of its signature event. The popular Neon Nights will recharge earlier than planned, welcoming guests of all ages to the park on July 4th at 7 p.m. This special early opening allows visitors to combine the holiday festivities with the park’s premier nighttime experience for a truly historic summer celebration.

During Fourth of July weekend patriotic sunglasses will be distributed to the first 250 guests in attendance on July 4th & 5th. Guests who attend the opening of Neon Nights on July 4th can receive a special giveaway as well. In addition to the giveaways, the interactive Pipitone Variety Show will return with a fun family performance filled with world-class juggling, physical comedy, magic, balancing acts, unicycle riding along with audience participation. The show will be on July 4th at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the stage next to Stingray Bay along with strolling entertainment throughout the day.

Neon Nights, the electric event under the stars recharges on July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial up the energy while visitors zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Enhancements to the event include new strolling performers and branded glow items to purchase. Neon Nights will have an exclusive food and beverage menu at the all-new Splish Splash Diner and Clucks & Hops Wing Bar. The menu includes boneless wing sampler platter, garlic parmesan fries, hibiscus tonic reviver and neon pink lemonade. This family-friendly event will run each Friday and Saturday through August 15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Gold and Platinum Season Passholders will receive free admission; with discounted pricing available for Bronze and Silver Passholders. Day and night combo tickets and Neon Nights event only tickets are available for purchase for non-Season Passholders.

“We couldn’t wait to turn the lights back on,” says General Manager, Mike Bengtson. “There is no better way to honor such a historic milestone as America’s 250th anniversary than by bringing our community together for a night of pure celebration. By opening Neon Nights a weekend early on July 4th we’re giving our guests a chance to experience the magic of the park under the lights while celebrating the spirit of the holiday. It’s going to be a truly unforgettable night for families.”

To celebrate America’s 250th and the opening of Neon Nights, guests can save up to $25 on day tickets now through July 5. Thrill seekers that want to enjoy Splish Splash all summer long, can save $20 on a 2026 Gold Season Pass and receive free admission into Neon Nights.