PortAventura World opens the doors of “Coral Bay, The Lost Legend”

“Coral Bay, La Leyenda Perdida” has opened its doors — the new themed area at Caribe Aquatic Park, PortAventura World’s water park.

Inspired by an ancient sunken pirate bay rising back up from the ocean floor, the new zone spans over 5,000 m² and transports visitors into a world of adventure, exploration and mystery, with the remains of a long-lost pirate hideout beneath the sea as its central theme. Its opening comes on the heels of the park’s best attendance year on record.

The main attractions of the new area are:

Cyclone — The world’s second water coaster and the first in Europe designed entirely for the whole family.

— The world’s second water coaster and the first in Europe designed entirely for the whole family. Pirate Bay — Considered the world’s first multi-adventure pool.

— Considered the world’s first multi-adventure pool. The Crab — A multi-slide tower with five different runs for all ages.

— A multi-slide tower with five different runs for all ages. Splash Port — An interactive water play zone designed with the youngest visitors in mind.

The experience is rounded off by El Bucanero, a new dining area integrated into the bay’s theming, alongside rest zones designed to fully immerse visitors in the world of “Coral Bay”.