Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi welcomes first riders to new DC thrill ride ‘Kryptonite Collider’

ABU DHABI, U.A.E. — Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest indoor theme park, is inviting guests to place themselves in the hands of one of DC’s most iconic Super-Villains, as Kryptonite Collider officially opens today.

Kryptonite Collider marks Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s first new permanent ride attraction since the park opened in 2018, introducing an immersive 32-seat centrifuge-style thrill ride that brings Lex Luthor’s Everyman Project to life through powerful motion, dynamic visuals, onboard audio and lighting effects.

Located within the streets of Metropolis, Kryptonite Collider places guests at the centre of The Everyman Project – Lex Luthor’s latest experiment to unlock superhuman abilities in ordinary people, proving Superman is no longer the only one with extraordinary powers.

The experience begins inside a highly detailed LexCorp laboratory, instantly recognizable to millions DC fans around the world as the headquarters behind Lex Luthor’s most notorious schemes. Here, guests receive their briefing before volunteering for the experiment, which harnesses kryptonite – the rare mineral and Superman’s only vulnerability.

Once aboard, the centrifuge powers to life, sweeping riders through a high-energy vortex of powerful motion, immersive onboard audio and synchronised lighting, simulating the exhilarating sensation of unlocking extraordinary abilities.

As the experiment concludes, interactive digital displays reveal each guests’ newly acquired ‘superpowers’, delivering a memorable and personalized finale that puts Luthor’s theory to the ultimate test.

Hind Galadari, General Manager of Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, said: “Kryptonite Collider is a real milestone for Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing one of DC’s most iconic Super-Villains to life through an experience that places our guests at the heart of his story. From the minute they step inside LexCorp, to the moment they discover their newly unlocked powers, every element has been designed to deliver the immersive storytelling and world-class entertainment our guests have come to expect from a trip to Yas Island. We look forward to all the new memories that will be made in Metropolis.”

Kryptonite Collider’s launch coincides with the arrival of DC Super-Villains as part of DC Super Hero Season, where the balance of power begins to shift across Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Running until 30 August, guests can enjoy live entertainment, unforgettable character encounters and immersive experiences as legendary Heroes and Villains clash throughout the summer.

Today’s opening follows another landmark moment for Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, after being named the Best Theme Park in the World at the 2026 Liseberg Applause Award, becoming the first attraction in the Middle East to receive the industry’s highest honour.