Celebrate National Water Park Day all week at Aquatica Orlando with a limited-time kids eat free offer

ORLANDO — Aquatica Orlando, voted a Top 10 Best Outdoor Water Park in America is celebrating National Water Park Day with a limited-time Kids Eat Free offer, available July 27–31. Guests can receive one complimentary Kids Meal with the purchase of an Adult Meal, making it the perfect time for families to experience everything the park has to offer.



From award-winning attractions to unforgettable animal experiences, here are five reasons to celebrate at Aquatica Orlando.

Award-Winning Water Park – Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best for more than a decade, including recent honors for one of the Best Wave Pools and one of the Best Lazy Rivers. Exclusive Commerson’s Dolphins – Meet Aquatica Orlando’s playful Commerson’s dolphins, Pepe and Ralph, and upgrade your visit with a one-of-a-kind animal encounter experience. Thrilling Attractions – Experience fan favorites like Ihu’s Breakaway Falls and Tassie’s Underwater Twist, the park’s immersive waterslide adventure featuring animated underwater scenes inspired by Australia’s Shark Bay. Something for Every Age – Relax in Loggerhead Lane, catch waves at Cutback Cove, or enjoy family-friendly fun at Walkabout Waters and Turi’s Kid Cove. White Sand Beaches & Fresh Flavors – Recharge on Aquatica’s beaches or enjoy Tex-Mex and BBQ favorites at Kookaburra Kitchen.

Come to the park this National Water Park Day and discover why Aquatica Orlando is the ultimate destination for water fun and adventure. To celebrate, guests can also enjoy the limited-time Riptide Refresher, available July 27–31 as either a mocktail or cocktail. Featuring lemonade, blue raspberry and gummy rings, this fan-favorite beverage is back for a limited time to help guests cool off all week long. With so many unique features and attractions, there’s no better place to celebrate and create lasting memories with family and friends.