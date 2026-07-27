Six Flags Great Adventure releases final Project Purple teaser, announces July 28th reveal

JACKSON, N.J. — The mystery surrounding Project Purple continues.

Today, Six Flags Great Adventure released the final teaser in the park’s campaign leading up to the highly anticipated July 28 announcement of its next major attraction. Building on last week’s second video, the newest reveals that the mysterious container on The Boardwalk is being opened.

“This final teaser keeps the story moving while leaving fans wanting more,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales and Marketing for Six Flags Great Adventure. “We’ve loved watching guests and coaster enthusiasts develop theories over the past few weeks, and this latest chapter only adds to the anticipation as we count down to July 28.”

The last teaser is now available across Six Flags Great Adventure’s social media channels. Guests visiting the park can also continue to experience the growing mystery firsthand as construction walls, themed elements and the mysterious shipping container remain on display along The Boardwalk.

Project Purple represents the next major evolution of The Boardwalk district, following the recent opening of Shoreline Pier and its collection of new family attractions and experiences.

The story reaches its next chapter on Tuesday, July 28, when Six Flags Great Adventure will officially reveal Project Purple during a special announcement event at the park. The presentation will unveil the attraction’s official name, story and additional details for the first time.