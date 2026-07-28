RWS Global appoints Disney veteran Matt Conover divisional president, global production

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, announced today that Matt Conover has joined the company as Divisional President, Global Production. Conover brings more than 37 years of experience from The Walt Disney Company and a proven track record of producing large-scale live entertainment experiences worldwide to his new team, who creates more than one million live moments every day across more than 50 countries.

This newly established role is designed to strengthen RWS Global’s operational leadership as the company continues to grow across a broad production slate internationally. In this position, Conover will oversee production strategy, planning, company-wide execution, working closely with creative, business, and operational teams to support all projects from development through delivery.

Conover began his Disney career as a stage technician at Walt Disney World in 1989 and advanced through leadership roles across Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney Imagineering. His work has spanned productions across U.S., Asia, and Europe. He most recently served as Vice President, Disney Live Entertainment at Disneyland Resort, where he led a team of more than 400 producers, directors, designers, and technical professionals.

“Matt’s expertise offers something uniquely valuable—an understanding of how world-class experiences are maintained over decades, across teams, geographies, and changing audiences,” said Jake McCoy, RWS Global’s Interim CEO. “As RWS Global continues to expand the scale and complexity of the experiences we deliver, his leadership will help strengthen the systems, processes, and creative collaboration required to grow without compromising the guest experience.”

Conover’s executive production experience extends beyond theme parks, resorts and cruise lines. He has contributed to two Super Bowl halftime shows, the NBA All-Star Games, and more recently, partnered with the Savannah Bananas on live activations across the United States. Across every setting, he has focused on building strong teams and creating the conditions for people to do their best work.

“RWS Global is a major international player in live experiences across parks, sports, theater, cruise lines, destinations, brand activations, and more,” said Conover. “After nearly four decades in this industry, it’s clear to me that the team is building a creative and operational powerhouse. Few organizations can deliver at this level of scale across so many sectors of the business. I’m excited to be part of this momentum and to help support the company’s continued growth and success.”

In addition to his production leadership, Conover has served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Educational Theatre Foundation since 2017 and spent nearly a decade on the Educational Theatre Association’s board. He holds a BFA in Technical Theatre from SUNY Purchase and will be based in RWS Global’s New York City headquarters.